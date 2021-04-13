CORUNNA — Linden pulled out a pair of wins Monday against Corunna, rallying to win the first game 8-7 and pulling away from the Cavaliers in the second contest 10-4.
In the opener, the Eagles scored twice in the top of the sixth inning off Kaiden DeVellis to tie the game. Gavin Darling surrendered another run in the top of the seventh, and the Cavaliers failed to rally in the bottom half of the frame, falling 8-7.
Scout Jones went 2-for-4 for the Cavaliers in game one, driving in three runs. Porter Zeeman added two hits and two RBIs in the loss.
Linden jumped out to a 6-0 lead in game two. Corunna cut the deficit to 6-3 in the bottom of the second, but the Eagles put the game out of reach with three runs in the top of the fourth inning.
Cole Mieske had two of Corunna’s five hits in game two, with two RBIs and one run scored.
