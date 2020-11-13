MORRICE — Three area high school football teams are still alive in the football playoffs — New Lothrop, Corunna and Morrice — as the third round is set to kick-off today.
Friday night’s area games feature New Lothrop hosting Bath in a Division 7 district final and Corunna traveling to face Frankenmuth in a Division 5 district final.
Saturday at 2 p.m., in a battle of unbeatens, Morrice hosts Adrian Lenawee Christian in an 8-player regional final.
Division 7
District Final
Bath at New Lothrop
7 p.m. tonight
The Hornets (7-0), coming off last week’s 63-16 victory over Bendle, will be facing one of the capital-area’s best running backs in Gavin Parry when they host the Bees (5-3) at 7 p.m.
Bath knocked off Laingsburg, 44-28, last week as Parry rushed for 373 yards and five TDs. The Bees totaled 452 yards on the ground while controlling the ball for 28 minutes, 33 seconds. Parry, a 5-11, 160-pounder, is a smart, shifty, speedy and deceptively powerful back.
New Lothrop head coach Clint Galvas said the onus will be on his defense to try to slow down Parry and the Bath rushing game.
“Their running back has great speed and runs hard,” Galvas said. “We must do our best to try and contain him and not let him into the open field.”
Galvas said New Lothrop must play its normal game with confidence and precision. New Lothrop did not have a single turnover in the win over Bendle.
“In order to beat Bath, we must continue to play the same way we have that has gotten us to this point,” Galvas said. “I think if we can limit turnovers and penalties, we will be in a good spot with a great opportunity to win this game.”
Sometimes, however, time of possession is a meaningless stat. Last week, New Lothrop thumped Bendle 62-16 while controlling the ball for just 13:42. Bendle had the ball for 33:46.
That was because the Hornets didn’t need much time to score. They outrushed the Tigers, 295-66, while rushing the ball four fewer times. New Lothrop led in total yardage, 438-184.
New Lothrop quarterback Cam Orr also stood out with his passing, completing 8 of 15 passes for 143 yards and three TDs. Orr, at defensive end, also had a team-high eight tackles including three sacks.
“Cam has really become one of our horses, just like Avery (Moore) was for us,” Galvas said. “Cam has continued to improve each week. He has been a dominant force for us on both sides of the ball. We will look for him to again lead our offense as well as our defensive line this week. Will Muron and Julius Garza have also been big for us on both sides of the ball. Offensively, they create matchup nightmares for most teams and defensively they use their speed to fly to the ball and create turnovers.”
Orr announced on Twitter this week that he has committed to play football at Ferris State University.
The winner takes on either of Madison Heights Bishop Foley (7-1) at Detroit Loyola (7-1) in the regional finals next week.
Division 5 District Final
Corunna at Frankenmuth
7 p.m. tonight
Corunna (5-3) will try to upset unbeaten Frankenmuth (8-0) in a Division 5 District final.
Frankenmuth, ranked No. 2 in Division 5 at the end of the regular season, shut out Almont 28-0 last week. The Eagles, who have given up just 40 points all season, held Almont to just 106 total yards.
The Cavaliers are coming off a 27-10 home victory over Richmond. Corunna trailed 10-6 at halftime, but finished strong while going to its running game. Corunna, which outscored Richmond 21-0 in the fourth quarter, rushed f0r 313 yards despite completing just two passes for 15 yards. Quarterback Jaden Herrick rushed for 118 yards, including a 95-yard TD run.
The bulk of the carries went to running backs Porter Zeeman, with 91 yards and one TD on 12 carries, and Scout Jones, with 17 carries for 87 yards and two TDs.
Nick Steinacker had a team-high 10 tackles for the Cavaliers, who got interceptions from Carson Socia, Jones and Collin Thompson.
Corunna head coach Kyle Robinson knows his Cavaliers will have to play their best game in order to have any chance of beating Frankenmuth.
“Our offensive line must perform at a high level to counter Frankenmuth’s very active and attacking defense,” Robinson said. “Our defense must tackle better than we have all year to thwart Frankenmuth’s explosive offense and personnel they have. We must come out of the gate fast in all three phases of the game and not take a quarter to get things going on either side of the ball.”
Frankenmuth quarterback Davin Reif completed 5 of 8 passes for 59 yards and a touchdown. He also ran 16 times for another 96 yards. Cole Lindow had 62 yards rushing for the Eagles.
“Their offense has the ability to make an explosive play every snap,” Robinson said. “Their defense gets after the ball, attacks and is by far the best tackling team we have watched on film.”
The winner advances to play Detroit Denby (5-3) or Marine City (7-1).
8-Player Regional Final
Adrian Lenawee Christian at Morrice
2 p.m. Saturday
Morrice (8-0) will try to maintain its perfection while hosting Adrian Lenawee Christian (8-0) Saturday.
The Orioles are coming off last week’s 38-20 victory over Merrill. Lenawee Christian demolished Mayville, 78-14.
Morrice quarterback Wyatt Wesley, the team’s rushing leader with well over 1,000 yards, will again be counted upon along with another standout rusher, Jonathan Carpenter. Morrice has also relied on a strong offensive line and a stingy defense.
Morrice head coach Kendall Crockett said there are several things his team must do in order to come out on top.
“They’re quite a big team and they are physical up front,” Carpenter said. “Their defense has given up about 30 points or less over the course of the season. They’re a really good team and obviously we are going to have to play our best game.”
Lenawee Christian is blessed with size, but also has standout skill players at the running back and receiver positions, Crockett said.
“We’ve got a lot of good players on our team, too, and we’ll see what happens,” Crockett said.
Morrice has outscored its collective opponents 414-84 this season while Adrian Lenawee Christian has outscored its opponents, 449-34.
The winner face Marcellus (5-2) or Martin (7-1) in the state semifinals.
