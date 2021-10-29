CORUNNA — Corunna’s girls swim team defeated Ortonville Brandon/Goodrich, 98-83, Tuesday at Olmsted Pool.
Amy Vovcsko placed first for the Cavaliers in the 200-yard freestyle (2 minutes, 17.59 seconds) and 500 free (6:09.6).
Other solo winners for Corunna were Kaylee Siddens (200 individual medley, 2:43.59) and Mackayla Davis (100 butterfly, 1:18.99).
Corunna won the 200 medley relay in 2:15.03 with Davis, Siddens, Jazzmin Evans and Jade Evans.
The Cavaliers were first in the 200 free relay with SIddens, Dara Shay, Vovcsko and Davis (2:01.18).
In the 400 free relay, Corunna’s Davis, Evans, Evans and Vovcsko were first in 4:26.12.
