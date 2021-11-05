Well … only a few weeks left in the Pigskin Picks grudge-match competiton. Time to get serious.
Yeah, settle down. I’m laughing about that as well.
I’m packing this thing in. When I go 10-2 and pick up one game, well, it’s time to call it a day.
When I found out Sports Editor Ryan Weiss wanted me to write this week’s column, I was less than enchanted by the idea. Really, what’s there to say at this point? The spread has been more than unkind, it’s been downright cruel, leaving me at 13-14 — 86-28 overall.
Somehow, some way, Staff Writer Josh Champlin is 20-7 against the spread. I’ve never seen anyone come close to that. It makes me think of the “Seinfeld” episode in which Jerry is dating Newman’s former girlfriend and Elaine asks, “Maybe there’s more to Newman?” And Jerry replies, “No. There’s less.” And yet, Josh is still 20-7.
How do these things happen? Michigan blows a 16-point lead, and the game, and can’t cover 4.5 points. The Lions, after looking, I think it’s called competent, against the Rams looked positively Lionsy against the Eagles.
Simply cruel.
Oh, well, at least I’ve accepted fate. Staff Writer Greyson Steele and Weiss are both three games back and both seem to think they have a chance to catch Sports Writer Jerome Murphy who’s alone at 92-22.
Give in to the failure guys, it’s easier this way, really.
Here are a few picks to shake your heads at this week.
Mt. Pleasant at DeWitt
It appears the Panthers have played some tougher competition. … DeWitt over Mt. Pleasant
Haslett at Mason
Haslett has already beaten Mason this year. It’s tough to beat someone twice, but it’s going to happen. … Haslett over Mason
Freeland at Lake Fenton
Freeland beat Goodrich by a wider margin, but I’m still taking the home team. … Lake Fenton over Freeland
Olivet at Portland
I’m pretty sure Portland is going to Ford Field. … Portland over Olivet
Corunna at Armada
Armada beat Clawson, which beat Almont, which beat Armada. I don’t know what that means, but it’s funny. Both Corunna and Armada lost to Flint Kearsley, again no help. Regardless, I’m taking the Cavaliers. … Corunna over Armada
New Lothrop at Pewamo-Westphalia
Which set of “farm boys” do you pick in this game? I’m going with defense. P-W has given up 46 points this year. … P-W over New Lothrop
Laker High at Hemlock
Neither team particularly impresses me, but Laker seems to have beaten a few more quality teams en route to this point. … Laker over Hemlock
Colon at Morrice
Honestly, I didn’t spend much time looking at scores for this one. The Orioles have a record-setting quarterback and a stout defense. If Morrice loses a game, I’ll consider it an upset. … Morrice over Colon
Indiana at No. 9 Michigan (-19.5)
That’s a lot of points and Michigan hasn’t done me many favors in covering the spread. Still, I’m betting (praying?) they come out angry against an overmatched Indiana team. … Michigan 35, Indiana 7
Packers at Chiefs (-6.5)
I really need Patrick Mahomes to snap out of this funk. He’s killing my fantasy team. … Chiefs 31, Packers 24
Titans at Rams (-6.5)
The Rams were good for this before Derrick Henry went down and Von Miller joined L.A. … Rams 35, Titans 20
