FLUSHING — Corunna’s 11-3 regular season concluded with a 38-26 crossover loss at Flushing Thursday in girls basketball action.
The Cavaliers, who finished 8-2 in the Flint Metro Stars Division for second place to Lake Fenton, took on the Raiders, who won the Flint Metro Stripes Division in 9-0 fashion.
The Raiders improved to 13-2 overall.
Ellie Toney scored 22 points for the Cavaliers including 8-for-9 shooting at the free-throw line. Toney added a pair of 3-pointers.
Flushing’s Imani League scored 12 points.
Corunna scoring: Gracie Yerian 0 1-2 1, Kira Patrick 0 1-2 1, Ellie Toney 6 8-9 22, Sydnie Gillett 0 2-2 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.