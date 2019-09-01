ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Roka steps up into No. 1 role for Cavs

CORUNNA — Evan Roka — this week’s Argus-Press/Memorial Healthcare Athlete of the Week — is the leader of the pack for Corunna in 2019.
The senior cross country runner has followed in the strides of some great ones at Corunna, including Ben Jacobs and cousin Charlie Bruckman.
Now it’s Evan’s turn, and he’s up to the task.
“I’m a captain and the No. 1 runner, and it’s a lot different than what it’s been the past few years behind Ben and Charlie and those guys,” Roka said.
Jacobs placed third at last year’s MHSAA Lower Peninsula Cross Country Finals at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn. Roka finished 44th overall at the state meet, clocking a 16-minute, 47.8-second time. Roka was the second-fastest Cavalier that day, finishing five seconds ahead of Bruckman.
Corunna graduated five of its top seven runners but Roka and Mason Warner, a junior this season, return from that group which placed sixth in the state.
Roka, who was third at last season’s regional meet, said Corunna plans on getting better with each passing meet.
“We’ve got some goals for the season and those goals are to be the best version of ourselves everyday,” Roka said. “And we’re taking baby steps but (Tuesday) was a big step for us. If we do that, everything else will come.”
Roka opened the season with a bang at Tuesday’s Corunna Earlybird Invitational at the Shiawassee County Fairgrounds, clocking a 16:47.33 time while placing fourth in the Medium School Division.
“It was at the fairgrounds and the course was OK, it was pretty hot and pretty humid but it went well. I was pleased with the results,” Roka said. “That course out there is pretty much all up and down and our home course (at Corunna High School) is pretty flat.”
Corunna finished fourth out of 12 teams competing Tuesday, scoring 125 points and trailing only first-place Haslett, Goodrich and Flint Powers Catholic.
Corunna coach Bryan Heid said the time has come for Roka to lead the way.
“Evan has stepped into a new role,” Heid said. “He’s our undisputed leader this year and he’s done that not just with his training but in his encouragement. He’s really done a great job of lifting others up and getting them to believe and kind of have positive outlooks on everything. He’s our go-to this year — kind of like some of the guys in the past like Ben or Charlie and those guys.”
But he plans to keep on getting better and better, and hopes his teammates do the same.
“I’d like to be a top-10 runner in the state and run a sub-15:30,” Roka said. “And I’d love for the team to grow … The team looks good. We had a good camp and we’re having a lot of fun right now and just learning a little bit more about each other everyday.”
Roka’s personal-best time is a 16:22 effort he clocked last season at the regional meet.
Roka has learned from Heid how important it is to set high goals.
“Yep, coach has always said, ‘If you set a goal and no one is laughing at you, you haven’t set a high enough goal,’” Roka said. “Make sure they are lofty because if you fall short chances are you are going to be pretty good anyways.”
Roka said his cousin influenced him the most in the sport of running. Bruckman graduated last spring and is now attending the University of Michigan for academics.
“I’ve been running since the sixth grade,” Roka said. “For us, in the sixth grade, it was the only sport we could do I guess at the school. And if I had to say someone who got me started it would have been Charlie Bruckman. He’s probably the biggest reason I am where I am today. He pushed me a lot and he’s my cousin actually. Ya, that helped too!”
Roka is a cross country captain along with teammate Drew Nickels for Corunna.
This is Roka’s fourth season of high school cross country and he will be competing in track and field for the fourth year come next spring. He was a state qualifier in three events last season in track — the 3,200-meter relay, the 1,600 run and the 3,200 run.
“I’ll be running anything from the 400 to the two-mile,” Roka said. “I really like the 800 or the mile is probably where I would see myself.”
He said his two biggest highlights in running came when he competed in the New Balance Nationals.
“We had one relay go to the New Balance Indoor Nationals (last March) and we had one go to the New Balance Outdoor Nationals (in June) and those were both really good times that I really enjoyed,” Roka said. “The indoor one was Mason Warner, Charlie Bruckman and Ben Jacobs and that was the 4x1,600 and the outdoor it was Mason Warner, Ben Jacobs, Carter Lovejoy and myself. And that was our school record 4x800.”
Roka has yet to decide what college he will attend next year. He plans to major in sports analytics and sports management.
“I’d definitely like to run at the next level,” Roka said. “First things first, it’s always going to be academics. But if cross country is there, and it would allow me to go to college cheaper or is just a dream school, I’d love to run in college too.”
