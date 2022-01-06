DURAND — New Lothrop edged Durand 36-33 in a key Mid-Michigan Activities Conference match Wednesday.
The Hornets received pins from Blake Wendling (103 pounds) and Colton Symons (171), along with decisions from Caleb Sharpe (125), Dalton Birchmeier (135), Parker Noonan (140) and Brady Gross (189).
New Lothrop also picked up 12 points with two unopposed wins.
The Railroaders got pins from Cameron Bacchus (112), Drew Alward (119), Darrin Alward (152) and Dominik Watson (160), along with a decision win by Bryce Benford (145) and one unopposed win.
New Lothrop also lost to Freeland 51-24 Wednesday.
The Hornets received pin victories from Colton Symons (171), Joe Torres (189), Grayson Orr (215) and Cooper Symons (285).
Corunna splits
CORUNNA — Corunna defeated Flint Kearsley 57-21, but lost to Lake Fenton 47-21 Wednesday.
Against Lake Fenton, Corunna got pins from Luke Tuller (135 pounds) and Austin Oginsky (215) and a decision victory from Joaquin Campos (119).
Nichota Dunn won unopposed at heavyweight.
The Cavaliers received pins against Kearsley from D’Angelo Campos (112), Joaquin Campos (119), Dayne Zeeman (140), Xavier Anderson (160) and Colin Lavery (171). Dunn captured a decision victory at heavyweight.
Unopposed wins for Corunna were captured by Ethan Bennett (125), Caden Minton (145), Dontae Chunko (152) and Oginsky (215).
O-E falls to Montrose
MONTROSE — Montrose defeated Ovid-Elsie 58-18 Wednesday.
The Marauders were limited to pin wins from Talan Parsons at 112 pounds (in 3:39), and Gavyn Perry at 140 (1:10) along with Clayton Juhas’ unopposed win at 130.
The Rams scored four pin victories along with five unopposed wins.
