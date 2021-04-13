CORUNNA — Corunna lost 16-2 and 18-0 in five innings against Linden Monday.
Corunna held the deficit within five throughou most of the opener. The Eagles put the game out of reach with 10 runs in the sixth inning.
In the nightcap, Linden combined for 22 hits and 18 runs.
