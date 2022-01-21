CORUNNA — Grant Kerry and Ayden Henry each swam to two individual firsts Thursday and the Corunna boys stayed undefeated by downing Flint Kearsley/Lake Fenton 105-70.
Kerry won the 50-yard freestyle in 23.26 seconds and topped the 100 free in 55.75 seconds.
Henry won the 200 free in 2:08.35 and topped the 500 free in 6:10.62.
Henry, Caden Earl, Cole Binger and Kerry won the 200 free relay in 1:44.66.
Henry, Lukas Homola, Jackson Reid and Kerry won the 400 free relay in 4:14.32.
Earl won the 200 individual medley in 2:38.36. Teammates Sully Martin (2:44.91 and Reid (2:45.46) swam second and third, respectively.
Reid won the 100 backstroke (1:17.64) and Homola, Martin, Earl and Binger won theh 200 medley relay (2:07.58).
Owosso 88, Brandon 79
OWOSSO — Owosso improved to 1-2 in the Flint Metro League by defeating Ortonville Brandon 88-79 Thursday.
The Trojans won five of 11 events.
“Thanks to the depth of the team, we capitalized on points,” said Owosso coach Marcy Binger. “It was a team effort tonight to finish strong right down to the last relay event.”
Blake Binger won the 200-yard freestyle and 500 free while Brennen Baran won the 200 individual medley.
The Trojans won the 200 free relay with Baran, Peyton Dwyer, Blake Binger and Alex Binger.
Winning the final event, the 400 free relay, were Tyler SHeldon, Blake Binger, Dwyer and Alex Binger.
Laingsburg game postponed
LAINGSBURG — Thursday’s scheduled Fowler at Laingsburg girls varsity basketball game was postponed because of COVID-19.
The makeup date has not yet been set, according to Wolfpack coach Doug Hurst.
The game was the second this week for the Wolfpack postponed due to COVID. Tuesday’s scheduled Laingsburg at Pewamo-Westphalia game was also postponed. That game is slated to be made up Feb. 5.
