FLUSHING — Wyatt Bower scored a team-high 17 points with three 3-pointers, but Flushing defeated Corunna's boys basketball team 72-53 Thursday in a Flint Metro League crossover game.
Cole Mieske scored 12 points for Corunna while Carson Socia scored nine.
Corunna, which finished 8-2 in the Flint Metro League Stars behind 8-0 champion Goodrich, fell to 12-4 overall in its final regular season game.
Flushing, which went 7-2 in the Flint Metro Stripes for second place, improved to 10-5 overall.
Corunna scoring: Carson Socia 3 1-1 9, Cole Mieske 4 2-3 12, Peyton Termeer 1 1-2 4, Caleb Stahr 3 0-0 7, Tarick Bower 1 2-3 4, Wyatt Bower 6 2-5 17.
