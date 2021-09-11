OWOSSO — Owosso stunned Corunna on freshman running back Hoyt Patrick’s 69-yard touchdown run in the first 2 minutes of Friday’s annual rivalry game. It was all Cavaliers after that.
Senior quarterback Jaden Herrick ran for three TDs and the Cavaliers defeated the Trojans for the sixth time in the last seven tries 49-6 at Willman Field.
“We all just believed in ourselves and we knew what we had to do,” Herrick said. “We are all one big family. And coming out we knew what we had to do and got it done.”
Herrick completed 2 of 3 passes for 56 yards and one touchdown. He had no interceptions.
Corunna head coach Steve Herrick said Owosso brought a lot of emotion early, but his team was able to maintain its composure.
“That first touchdown caught us off guard a little bit,” he said. “They mixed it up. We came right back down and scored a touchdown the very next series. We scored the series after that. We handled adversity really well.”
Owosso, which was forced to cancel Thursday’s junior varsity football game with Corunna due to COVID contact tracing measures, had a full squad for Friday’s game. However, head coach Devin Pringle said 11 of his varsity players didn’t practice all week due to the contact tracing.
“The health department on Wednesday passed a new guideline with a seven-day negative test,” Pringle said. “So all of a sudden we’re scrambling and we’re able to get some kids in back at school on Friday, but we don’t have them in practice all week. It was a crazy week.”
The Trojans still outrushed the Cavaliers 194-119, led on the ground by Patrick, Tim Felver and Charles Goldman. Patrick rushed for 88 yards on nine carries and Felver rushed for 72 yards on 11 carries. Goldman ran for 59 yards on eight carries.
“We just had too many mental errors in the red zone,” Owosso quarterback Hugh Doyle said. “In the second half, they just played better than what we did.”
Doyle completed 5 of 12 passes for 30 yards.
Owosso (1-2, 0-1 Flint Metro) took the opening kickoff and Patrick broke loose down the right sideline for six points with 10:19 left in the first quarter. The Trojans went for the two-point conversion, but it was stuffed.
Corunna (2-1, 1-0 Flint Metro) needed just 1:17 to tie the game as Jaden Edington scampered 32 yards to paydirt. The extra point kick was wide and short.
Herrick rushed 26 yards to put Corunna up 14-6. Corunna’s Tarick Bower then took a short pass from Herrick in the right flat and motored for a 45-yard TD connection with 4:04 left in the half. The Cavaliers took a 20-6 lead into halftime.
Owosso had a scoring opportunity inside the Corunna 10 late in the first half, but penalties pushed back the Trojans. On the last play of the half, the Trojans tried a pass in the end zone but it was broken up.
That was the turning point, according to Steve Herrick.
“They had a couple of big traps, which was their key play and they really sprung it on us tonight,” he said. “They ran well. Tim Felver, he’s a good football player.”
Bower returned the second half kickoff to the Owosso 25 and a personal foul by the Trojans on the play advanced the ball to the 14. Herrick scored a 3-yard TD run moments later.
Corunna scored two more TDs in the third quarter on Herrick’s 67-yard run and Xavier Anderson’s 10-yard punt block return for a touchdown. Wyatt Bower added a 19-yard TD run to end the scoring with 1:09 left in the game.
Edington racked up eight tackles for Corunna.
Corunna linebacker/running back Collin Thompson said the victory was sweet.
“It means a lot,” Thompson said. “It was my first game against Owosso at Owosso for me. We came out and everybody made plays. It was an awesome win.
