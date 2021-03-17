CORUNNA — When it was almost over, Corunna seniors Caleb Stahr, Carson Socia, Cole Mieske and Porter Zeeman all kissed the floor at halfcourt and gave coach John Buscemi a hug.
Emotions were running high as each was taken out in the closing moments of a 63-25 victory over Owosso. The smiles were wide, but tinged with a little sadness.
Stahr — the first to kiss the floor with a few minutes left — scored a team-high 17 points, including 10 during a 23-5 second-quarter run that gave Corunna a 30-9 halftime lead. There was no stopping the Cavaliers after that in their final home game.
“We kind of came out a little sluggish in the first quarter,” Stahr said. “I was trying to have fun, knowing it was Senior Night. In the second quarter, we just had to loosen up. Play our game and don’t be tense. There were a lot of people in the crowd. We just had to play our game and we were going to play hard every second.”
A basket by freshman Wyatt Bower gave Corunna a 9-5 lead early in the second quarter. Stahr was the big weapon, though, sinking two 3-pointers and two other baskets.
Buscemi said Stahr plays with a lot of emotion anyways.
“He does and he’s a senior and like any senior, it’s his last time around and he’s been on varsity three years,” Buscemi said. “It’s not fake, that’s just who he is. He’s the same guy you saw tonight, he’s that guy at practice.”
Stahr hit three of Corunna’s nine 3-pointers. Socia, who also had three 3-pointers, joined Mieske with 13 points. Mieske added a season-best 10 assists to go with six steals. Dylan Quirk, a sophomore, had five steals while Zeeman clearned seven rebounds.
Corunna improved 12-3 overall and 8-2 in the Flint Metro League Stars Division, good for second place behind champion Goodrich. The Martians handed the Cavs their only league losses.
Junior swingman Shaun Bates led Owosso with eight points and 10 rebounds. Bates drained two 3-pointers for Owosso, which fell to 0-12 overall and 0-10 in the Flint Metro Stars. Senior Wyatt Leland added six points.
“They’re a very good team,” Owens said. “They are very skilled at the guard position. They played with a lot of emotion and that’s what I told my guys. I told my guys, ‘They are playing harder than you are right now. Like it or not, I think they are playing harder than you.’”
Buscemi said there were several reasons that the Cavaliers were playing hard.
“At this stage of the game, it’s all about sending your seniors out the best way you can,” Buscemi said. “Especially when you have a special group like we have. We’ve got only four of them but all four have really bought in and all four are three-year varsity guys.”
Owens said Owosso had trouble taking care of the ball. Corunna, because of its pressure, was able to get good shots in transition.
“It was a low-scoring (first) quarter and at the beginning of the game, I think we had maybe six possessions before we even got a shot off,” Owens said. “And when we did get a shot off, it wasn’t a good shot.”
Leland had two strong moves to the basket in the first quarter for Owosso and those four points helped the Trojans trail by just three, 7-4, after the first eight minutes.
Socia scored five of Corunna’s seven points in the frame.
“I think the first quarter, the tempo kind of went how (the Trojans) would have hoped it would go,” Buscemi said. “Not a whole lot of possessions. We had three turnovers still with only a few minutes left in the fourth quarter. And all three of those turnovers came in the first quarter.”
Corunna won its third straight in the rivalry series and has won seven of the last eight against the Trojans. Owosso dropped its 24th straight.
Corunna scoring: Carson Socia 5 0-0 13, Cole Mieske 6 0-0 13, Porter Zeeman 2 0-0 4, Drew Kirby 1 0-0 3, Peyton Termeer 1 0-0 2, Dylan Quirk 1 09-0 2, Caleb Stahr 6 2-2 17, Chase Bone 1 0-0 3, Wyatt Bower 3 0-0 6.
Owosso scoring: Peyton Fields 1 1-2 4, Shaun Bates 2 2-2 8, Corbin Thompson 1 0-0 3, Andrew Lewis 1 0-0 2, Wyatt Leland 2 2-3 6, Chase Zalecki 1 0-0 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.