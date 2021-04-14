DURAND — The Railroaders won both games of a doubleheader Tuesday, taking the first game 15-0 and the second 28-19 over Burton Bentley.
In game one, Madison Raley struck out 10, and also was 3 of 4 at the plate. Emerey Robinson went 2-for-2 at the plate, and drew two walks. Danica Lienemann was also 2-for-2, and had four RBIs.
The second game saw Madison Raley hit 4-for-7, with a double and a triple. She also had nine strikeouts in relief duty.
Avery Gilson went 5-for-6 with a double and four RBIs, Karlie DeFrenn was 5-for-5 with three RBIs and Sydney Leydig was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Danica Lienemann added two home runs in the second game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.