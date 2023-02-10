DURAND — Every coach knows that sometimes the best laid plans go for naught. Fortunately for the Ovid-Elsie boys basketball team, sometimes that doesn’t matter.
With the score deadlocked at 47-all in the final seconds of their contest against the Durand Railroaders on Friday, the Marauders had possession of the ball and called timeout to set up one last play.
The only problem: Coach Josh Latz had anticipated Durand would be playing a man-to-man defense on the ensuing possession. Instead, the Railroaders were camped in a zone
“The guys said what do we do? I just said, ‘Make a play.’ You put the ball in your best player’s hands and you hope he makes a play.” Latz said.
In Ovid-Elsie’s case said “best player” is senior Clay Wittenberg who rose to meet the moment.
Taking a pass from sophomore guard Tryce Tokar, Wittenberg drove in the paint and scored the game-winning basket with 3 seconds left enabling his squad to squeak past Durand, 49-47 — knocking the Railroaders out of a three-way tie (with O-E and Chesaning) for first place in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference in the process.
“He (Tokar) made a good pass on the double team and I had to get the shot off — I knew the clock was going down,” Wittenberg said. “So I pulled up and I felt confident with it, so I shot it.”
Durand did get one final chance to reclaim the lead after Wittenberg’s dagger, but Austin Kelley’s half-court heave after a timeout called with 2.8 seconds left missed the rim.
Wittenberg may have re-emerged as the game’s hero by the end, but he finished below his season average with just 10 points. It was Tokar who led the Marauders with 17 points. Hunter Bates added eight points, with six in the fourth quarter, and Logan Thompson chipped in with seven.
The Marauders improve to 11-1 in league play and 14-2 overall with the win.
“What a high school basketball game!” Latz said afterward. “It was a game of runs both ways. We made one and then they went ahead and both teams showed a lot of resilience. It was just a great high school basketball game.”
Austin Kelley scored 14 points for the Railroaders, who fall to 10-2 in the MMAC and 14-3 overall. Gabe Lynn, who tied the game at 47-all with two free throw makes with 40 seconds left, finished with 12 points, eight rebounds, six steals and three blocks, while Markell Tate added eight points and six rebounds.
Durand coach Bruce Spaulding felt the game came down to who had the ball last (with enough time to make a real play).
“Wittenberg got the ball in the middle and he made a great shot,” Spaulding said. “That’s basketball. That’s the way it goes. We played well and it was a hard fought game — that’s just the way it goes sometimes. Ovid-Elsie is a great coached team and Josh does a great job over there.”
Lynn said that Durand’s decison to go zone on O-E’s final possession was calculate to prevent perimeter shots.
“We were in our zone and we were keeping the pressure and everyone was doing their assignment,” Lynn said. “We figured if they are going to score, make them score down low — and try not to let them shoot the 3-ball. They got it down low. That’s just basketball. It was an intense basketball game. I think we played really well. Our defense really stepped up — our sophomores and juniors and everyone else really stepped up.”
OVID-ELSIE SCORING: Hunter Bates 3 2-4 9, Logan Thompson 3 0-0 7, Braxton Stenger 2 0-0 4, Tryce Tokar 7 1-4 17, Clay WIttenberg 4 1-1 10, Bruce Thornton 0 0-1 0, Jamison Custer 1 0-0 2, Mason Ritenburg 0 1-2 1. Totals 20 5-12 49.
DURAND SCORING: Austin Kelley 4 3-3 14, Markell Tate 4 0-1 8, Alex Bruni 1 0-0 2, Gabe Lynn 3 4-5 12, Brayden Joslin 2 0-0 4, Brayden Kelley 1 2-2 4, Kwin Knapp 1 0-0 3. Totals 16 9-11 47.
