DURAND — It’s been a long road back to the basketball court for Kennedy Pawloski.
The 5 foot-6 senior point guard — The Argus-Press Athlete of the Week — has returned and she’s not about to let anterior cruciate ligament surgery stop her.
Pawloski, a four-year varsity standout who averaged 12.8 points, 2.9 assists and 3.2 steals per game as junior, missed more than half of last season when she tore her ACL during a game against Ovid-Elsie.
“I drove to the basket and I made contact with someone and my knee popped out,” Pawloski said. “I tore it in January and couldn’t get surgery until around June because of COVID.”
The surgery was pushed back six months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Through months of physical therapy, there was a silver lining — Pawloski may have found her calling in life in the medical field.
“It’s actually what made me want to go into kinesiology (the study of the mechanics of body movements) because I had to go to physical therapy for fourth months for my ACL and it just drew me to it,” Pawloski said.
Pawloski, who still hopes to play college basketball at Cornell College, a Division III school in Mount Vernon, Iowa, also was a member of the Durand girls golf squad that placed fifth in the state in Division 4 this past fall. She only got clearance to play basketball a few weeks ago.
“She just got cleared days before we started practice,” said Durand girls basketball/golf coach Cecil Cole. “But she’s come back a lot better than I expected.”
Pawloski, who wears a brace on her left knee, had a setback recently but is back playing and hopes to continue to get stronger and more fluid.
Pawloski had a double-double — 10 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals — during a 51-41 loss to Linden Wednesday. Durand’s young team stands 2-4 overall, but the senior is an important leader on the court, according to Cole.
“She’s been through it all,” Cole said. “She kind of keeps everybody calm and gets them in the right spot. Obviously, she’s our best ball handler and she doesn’t panic. She’s really aggressive defensively. Last night she had 10 rebounds as a point guard. That’s pretty impressive.
“She’s a great role model for the younger girls,” Cole added. “They see how hard she works in practice — she’s our hardest worker in practice — her and Jordyn (Lawrence). So they see that and it kind of rubs off.”
Her dribbling, shooting and passing, along with her defensive tenacity, have been important ingredients for several years to Durand basketball, Cole said.
Pawloski delivered nine points, seven assists, six rebounds and four steals during a 47-36 victory over Morrice on Monday. She had three 3-pointers.
“Against Morrice, I was very proud of my assists,” Pawloski said.
Pawloski, who was second team in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference last year, just wants to get her body back in rhythm and get ready to play college basketball.
“I guess my individual goal for myself is to get ready because I’m going to be playing college basketball and another individual goal would be first team all-conference at the end of the year. The goal for the team is just to have fun. We’re young and we have a bunch of sophomores,” she said.
Cole said Pawloski, in addition her ball handling and defensive skills, also brings a lot to the scoring department.
“Yeah, right now she’s struggling a little bit because she doesn’t have her legs under her but she’s got a real nice outside shot,” Cole said.
In golf, Pawloski was a first-team MMAC performer, averaging 49.2 per nine holes.
“My highlight in golf was at the MMAC tournament, I shot an 88 for 18 holes and got second place in the tournament,” Pawloski said.
“She finished 20th at the regionals and 65th at the Division 4 state finals, helping Durand finish fifth in the state.
“I had her (as a golfer her) first year and then she decided to focus on basketball,” Cole said. “I finally talked her back into it.”
