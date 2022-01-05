ELSIE — The defense was rugged and the shooting was ragged Tuesday, but Ovid-Elsie improved to 5-0 overall with a 37-31 victory over visiting Durand.
Senior guard Dylan Carman, who made three consecutive 3-pointers in the first 21/2 minutes of the third quarter to give the Marauders a 27-17 lead, finished the night with 17 points. O-E freshman Axel Newell added 11 points, including six critical ones in the fourth quarter, while also grabbing nine rebounds with three blocks.
Ovid-Elsie (5-0, 3-0 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference) overcame a sluggish 19.6 percent shooting performance thanks to its hustling man-to-man defense, along with a 45-37 rebounding advantage. Durand’s zone defenses, particularly a 2-3 zone, was hard to handle for Ovid-Elsie, Marauders coach Josh Latz said.
“Credit Durand for how hard they played and how well they were ready to play,” Latz said. “I thought they gave us a bit of trouble defensively and we settled a lot for some shots. I’m proud of the way our guys played defense. We shot (19.6) percent and you shouldn’t win games shooting (19.6) percent.”
Durand (2-2, 1-2 MMAC) junior guard Gabe Lynn scored nine points and added three steals. Austin Kelley, Evan Samson and Dylan McDonald all scored six points apiece. Samson cleared eight rebounds and Kelley snagged six.
Durand coach Bruce Spaulding said his Railroaders played step for step with the Marauders most of the way. But his team just could not get the big buckets down the stretch when it needed to, he said.
“If we’re all healthy, I believe this league is going to come down between us, Chesaning and Ovid-Elsie,” Spaulding said. “Whoever wins this league is going to end up with one or two losses. There are all good, well-balanced teams and we battle … We were a little bit rusty coming off the break shooting the ball, but Evan Samson played a great game for us tonight. He rebounded, crashed the boards and played aggressive. He left everything on the floor.”
Ovid-Elsie only mustered pair of 3-pointers from Carman in the first quarter as the Railroaders took a 7-6 lead into the second quarter.
Newell scord five points in the second quarter to help O-E take an 18-15 lead into halftime. The Marauders widened the gap to 10 in the third as Carman, standing well outside the 3-point arc, drained three straight treys to open the frame.
“After I hit those 3-pointers in the third quarter, they kind of shifted the zone over,” said Carman, who finished 5-for-12 from 3-point range on the night. “It was a little harder.”
Carman said both teams showed some offensive rust from the holiday break.
“Of course there’s going to be a lot of misses, but I think it was a good game for us,” Carman said.
Durand, as it did all night long, came right back with baskets from Alex Bruni, Samson and Lynn. The Marauders led 28-23 heading into the fourth quarter after Logan Thompson split two free throws for the Railroaders.
Durand twice pulled to within one in the fourth following baskets by Samson and Kelley. With 2:31 left, Newell’s power move off the glass gave the Marauders a 32-29 advantage. Braxton Stenger’s steal led to another Newell basket to make it 34-29 with 1:50 left.
“We wanted to be patient and just kind of focus on our defense,” Newell said. “This win is nice. It’s big in the conference and hopefully we can continue to improve on this and learn from what we did wrong and what we did right.”
McDonald scored inside for Durand to cut the deficit to three. Thompson sank two free throws with 40 seconds left to make it 36-31 and Thompson added one more free throw with 22 seconds remaining.
Lynn said Durand showed vast improvement from an earlier loss to Chesaning.
“We played a lot better than we played against Chesaning and O-E is a very good team,” Lynn said. “We missed some shots, but our defense did really well though.”
DURAND SCORING: Austin Kelley 3 0-2 6, Gavin Wells 0 0-0 0, Alex Bruni 1 0-1 2, Gabe Lynn 3 2-2 8, Carson LePage 0 0-0 0, Markell Tate 0 0-0 0, Mason Pancheck 1 0-0 2, Evan Samson 3 0-1 6, Dylan McDonald 3 0-3 6. Totals 14 2-9 31.
OVID-ELSIE SCORING: Braxton Stenger 0 0-0 0, Axel Newell 5 0-1 11, Jacob Tomasek 0 0-0 0, Adam Barton 0 3-6 3, Colin Fluharty 0 0-0 0, Gunner McCreery 0 0-0 0, Dylan Carman 5 2-3 17, Clay Wittenberg 0 2-2 2, Logan Thompson 0 4-6 4. Totals 10 11-18 37.
