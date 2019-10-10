HOWELL — Durand’s girls golf team qualified for the state finals with a third-place finish at Wednesday’s Division 3 regional at Hunter’s Ridge.
The Railroaders’ Emme Lantis and Lansing Catholic’s Hannah Hauser tied for second place with both shooting 84. Durand finished behind Lansing Catholic and East Jackson.
Byron just missed the cut, finishing fourth — 10 strokes behind Durand. However, Eagles golfers MaryAnn Montgomery and Jana L’Esperance took two of the three individual qualifying shots. Montgomery shot a career-best 86 for fourth overall and L’Esperance shot 96, good for 10th.
The Division 3 state finals take place at Bedford Valley Golf Course in Battle Creek Oct. 18-19.
Laingsburg finished eighth in the region with 498 points. Perry didn’t qualify as they only had three golfers.
Jackie Mattison placed 29th for Perry, carding a 119.
Laingsburg was led by Grace Elfring in 21st with a 115.
