ELSIE — Tonight’s scheduled boys and girls varsity basketball doubleheader pitting Durand at Ovid-Elsie has been re-scheduled for Jan. 4 due to COVID safety concerns.
Durand varsity girls basketball coach Dave Inman informed The Argus-Press of the change in an e-mail Thursday.
Inman said the games on Jan. 4 will still be played at Ovid-Elsie High School.
Both schools’ web sites also list the games as postponed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.