DURAND — Freshman Kelsey Kohlmann played like a senior and New Lothrop defeated Durand, 42-31, to improve to 14-5 and 9-2 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference Friday.

Kohlmann scored 16 points, including 10 in the first half as the Hornets opened up a 22-13 lead. Kohlmann came up with a big 3-point play in the final 2.3 seconds of the first half, driving the baseline and sinking the shot while being fouled. She made the free throw.

