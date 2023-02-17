DURAND — Freshman Kelsey Kohlmann played like a senior and New Lothrop defeated Durand, 42-31, to improve to 14-5 and 9-2 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference Friday.
Kohlmann scored 16 points, including 10 in the first half as the Hornets opened up a 22-13 lead. Kohlmann came up with a big 3-point play in the final 2.3 seconds of the first half, driving the baseline and sinking the shot while being fouled. She made the free throw.
“I just wanted to help my team out the best I could and I’ve been working really hard to try and get going,” Kohlmann said. “Working well as a team, I feel, has been our strongest suit. It’s just knowing each other very well and being able to know where they’re going to be.”
New Lothrop’s 14-4 second-quarter run gave the Hornets some breathing room. Durand
Kohlmann shot 5-for-8 from the floor and made a pair of 3-pointers. Lily Bruff scored eight points while Marissa Rombach grabbed eight rebounds and joined Laina Yates with six points. Yates shot 6-of-7 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter.
“Great win tonight for the girls,” New Lothrop coach Jim Perry said. “We were pretty solid on the defensive end. We did a good job of making sure their two guards (Jordyn Lawrence and Izzy Konesny) had to earn everything they got. We battled some foul trouble but girls stepped up and closed out the game. We shot pretty well again and got to the line a lot.”
Durand, 12-8 and 6-5 in the MMAC, featured the 19-point scoring of Lawrence. The senior guard scored 13 of those in the second half. Lawrence shot 8 for 8 from the free throw lines. Konesny added seven points.
“New Lothrop is one of the best defending teams in the area, for sure,” said Durand coach Dave Inman. “They (the Hornets) play really good defense — they’re very good at defending ball screens. There are a lot of things you can do to get your team open. And they take away a lot of cuts, they take away a lot of handoffs and coach Perry and his staff do a great job. They had a nice game plan and points were hard to come by for sure.”
DURAND SCORING: Jordyn Lawrence 5 8-8 19, Izzy Konesny 3 0-2 7, Marissa Harper 1 0-0 2, Rylee Remington 1 1-4 3, Marissa Harper 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 9-14 31.
NEW LOTHROP SCORING: Kesley Kohlmann 5 4-7 16, Lily Bruff 2 2-4 8, Laina Yates 0 6-7 6, Marissa Rombach 2 1-4 6, Izzy Heslip 1 0-0 3, Ashlyn Orr 1 1-2 3. Totals 11 14-24 42.
