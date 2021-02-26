DURAND — Owen Doerner scored 21 points with nine rebounds as Morrice snapped Durand’s two-game win streak Thursday, 52-36.
Peyton Smith had 12 points and a team-high six assists for the Orioles (3-3, 1-2 Genesee Area Conference). Aaron Davis added 10 points, two assists and two steals.
Dylan McDonald led the Railroaders (2-5, 2-3 MMAC) with 11 points and nine rebounds. Gabe Lynn chipped in eight points and a team-high five assists.
Morrice scoring: Owen Doerner 7 1-2 21, Peyton Smith 5 2-2 12, Aaron Davis 3 4-4 10.
Durand scoring: Dylan McDonald 5 1-1 11, Gabe Lynn 3 1-2 8, Austin Kelley 2 0-0 5, Gavin Wells 2 0-0 5.
Maple Valley 39, Perry 38
VERMONTVILLE — Perry’s boys basketball team lost in a nail-biter Thursday, falling to Maple Valley 39-38.
With the loss, the Ramblers fell to 1-3 overall. No other details were provided at press time.
BOYS SWIM & DIVE
Owosso 95
Ortonville Brandon 85
ORTONVILLE — Owosso’s boys swim and dive team improved to 3-3 in the Flint Metro League Thursday with a 95-85 victory over Ortonville Brandon.
Owosso won five events Thursday, including the 400 freestyle relay that featured the team of Alex Binger, Jay Tuttle, Brennan Baran and Tyler Sheldon.
Binger, Tuttle and Baran joined John Kulhanek to secure a first place finish in the 200 freestyle relay. Binger also placed first in the 100 freestyle.
Baran won the 200 individual medley, and Charles DeWeese placed first in the diving competition.
BOWLING
Bendle sweeps Durand
BURTON — Both Durand varsity bowling teams fell to Bendle in non-conference action Thursday.
Caden Rodgers led Durand’s boys team (4-2, 2-1 MMAC) with a 171 game and Landon Rodgers added a 166, but the effort wasn’t enough as Bendle won the Baker games 333-253 and the Peterson games 1982-1547.
The lady Railroaders (3-3, 2-1 MMAC) lost the first Baker game 171-122 but battled back to win the second game 166-160. Bendle swept the Peterson games 1463-1216. Jordyan Osterlee led the lady Railroaders with games of 154 and 169.
WRESTLING
Laingsburg 66, Saranac 18
SARANAC — Laingsburg’s wrestling team routed Saranac Wednesday, 66-18.
Laingsburg received pins from Dacota Dysinger (135 pounds), Aden Baynes (140), Zach Grandy (140), Noah Gentry (145), Alex Forcier (152), Jack Borgman (152) and Sean Divine (215).
