OWOSSO — Durand won three of four doubles matches to claim a 5-3 victory Wednesday over Owosso.
The Railroaders won the second, third and fourth doubles matches. Winning for the Railroaders were the teams of Maddy Stebbins and Jillian Reddy (6-2, 6-4); Raegan Taylor and Julia Burk (6-2, 6-2); and Ashlynn Duffey and Chloe Whitney (6-7, 6-3, 7-5).
Kamerin Bowles and Paige Box won at No. 1 doubles for Owosso, 6-0, 7-5.
Emma Maiden won 6-7, 6-2, 6-3 at No. 2 singles for Durand, while Mia Coleman won 6-3, 6-1 at No. 4 singles.
Owosso’s Kelsey Andrykovich came out on top at No. 1 singles, 6-0, 6-1. Ellie Felpausch picked up the Trojans’ other win at third singles, 6-0, 6-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.