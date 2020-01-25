DURAND — Durand swept New Lothrop in a pair of bowling battles Saturday.
The boys won 17-13 with Jacob Feldhouse rolling a team-high 237.
The girls captured a 16-14 victory with Alanna Feldhouse leading the way with a 213.
Both Durand squads lost in their other dual-meet Saturday as Bendle handed the Railroader boys their first loss of the season, 20-10.
The Durand girls fell 24-6 despite winning the opening Baker game.
