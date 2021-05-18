DURAND — After Montrose’s hard-throwing pitcher Arika Hines frustrated Durand during a 13-2 victory in Game 1, the Railroaders fought back in Game 2, nearly beating the Rams.
Durand junior catcher Danica Lienemann powered a two-out, three-run homer over the left-center field fence in the sixth inning that gave the Railroaders a 4-0 lead, but Montrose rallied for a 6-4 win and a twinbill sweep Monday.
Lienemann, commited to play softball at Alma College, batted 4-for-6 in the doubleheader.
“I had swung at a pitch that was above my head at first and I wiffed,” Lienemann said. “So that was fun. I don’t know, I just kind of hit it.”
Durand right-hander Karlie DeFrenn, who gave up no runs on two hits through the first six innings, walked the first batter in the seventh. An outfield error and two more walks made it 4-1, with the bases loaded and no outs and forced a pitching change.
The Rams drew two more walks and a hit-batter, then got two RBI groundouts.
Lienemann drove in all four Durand runs, lining a sacrifice fly in the first inning to score Avery Gilson from third. Jade Garske and Molly Winson also hit safely for Durand. Gilson and Marionna Callender finished the game in the circle in relief of DeFrenn.
Durand (10-13, 4-6 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference) head coach Sam Lach said the nightcap loss was tough to swallow. A solid performance by DeFrenn did not go unnoticed, either.
“Danica’s homer was huge and there was just a different feel I think in Game 2,” Lach said. “Everyone was ready to go. And Karlie did great. She’s kind of had an injury and so Karlie started the game and did a great job. We just did what we had to do and that last inning just got away from us.”
DeFrenn said she’s been dealing with a shoulder injury.
“It was a tough battle,” DeFrenn said. “I went in there and did as well as I could. I’d say I’m proud of myself and my defense for getting the outs and to help me today.”
Lach said the mindset was completely different in the nightcap.
“I was super happy with our at-bats,” Lach said. “Obviously, they used their same pitcher. She’s good, I mean she’s great. You can’t take anything away from her. Our mindset changed though when we went up to bat in that second game and I think it shows. We scored four runs.”
Montrose coach Chrissy Emmendorfer said the Rams were fortunate to win Game 2.
“Their pitcher pitched very well,” Emmendorfer said.
Hines struck out 11 and walked two in the nightcap.
Hines also fanned 11 in the first game, walking two.
Lienemann went 2-for-3, while Emerey Robinson and Garske each had one hit and drove in a run. Callender took the loss, pitching the first 41/3 innings.
She gave up eight runs on eight hits.
Montrose was led by Aubree Emmendorfer, who batted 3-for-3 with two RBIs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.