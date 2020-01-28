PERRY — Perry outlasted Laingsburg 63-56 after a back-and-forth nonconference game Monday between two teams contending for their respective league championships.
Ramblers’ senior forward Caleb Leykauf was a big reason why.
Leykauf finished with 18 points and eight rebounds and was a force for the Ramblers’ inside the key. In the second quarter, Leykauf scored more than 70% of Perry’s points and the Wolfpack didn’t have an answer.
“(Leykauf) was a load for us to handle in the post; he’s just a multi-dimensional kid who you’ve got to guard on both the perimeter and down low,” Laingsburg coach Daniel Morrill said.
After leading 31-26 at halftime, things flipped for the Ramblers in the third quarter as Laingsburg opened with a 10-0 run to start the half. The Wolfpack’s Gabe Hawes hit three 3-pointers in the third and Colt Wurm made three buckets as well.
While the Ramblers’ defense looked for answers, the offense failed to match Laingsburg’s rapid scoring.
“Offensively we just got stagnant,” Ramblers’ head coach Mike Shauver said. “Instead of really moving the ball and using our speed to get scoring opportunities, we just dribbled around and went one pass then shot.”
Luckily for Perry, the Laingsburg lead was a manageable four points after three frames.
“In the fourth we just came out an executed what we wanted to do on both ends of the ball,” Shauver said.
Perry quickly tied things up at 47 with 6:30 to go, but it was a defensive change that really carried the Ramblers to victory.
“We saw that (Hawes) and (Wurm) were getting a lot of 3s, so we knew we had to get our hands up and force them inside,” said Brodie Crim, who scored a game-high 20 points. “We were (also) creating a lot of turnovers and we’re good in the fastbreak, so those were turning into buckets.”
The Wolfpack offense went cold as it struggled to convert on many shots. Morrill said he couldn’t explain why the offense was so streaky in this particular matchup.
“There were times where we hit some shots, got some energy and were able to go on a run and then there were times when we didn’t know how to set up our most basic offense,” he said.
Perry took a 52-49 lead late and never looked back. The Wolfpack would come close several times, but thanks to some clutch free throw shooting down the stretch, the Ramblers held on. Crim was integral at the foul line, making 10 of 11 attempts for the game.
“I’m just proud of my guys, especially down the stretch,” Shauver said. “Brodie hitting those free throws, controlling the boards and forcing stops when we needed them…just a great team win against a very good team.”
The Ramblers bounced back after Friday’s 62-44 loss to Stockbridge, its first defeat in Greater Lansing Activities Conference play. Perry, Leslie and Stockbridge are all 5-1 in the league.
Hawes finished with 19 points to pace Laingsburg (6-1 Central Michigan Athletic Conference), which leads the CMAC by a half-game over Pewamo-Westphalia and Potterville (both 5-1). Wurm scored nine points.
Morrill thinks the loss may help ahead of a long week that includes two more road games Wednesday at Dansville and Friday at Bath.
“I think we needed this,” said Morrill. “As a coach you never want to lose, but I think it’s exactly what we needed right now and I’m looking forward to our response — I know this team will respond well.”
Perry 63, Laingsburg 56
Laingsburg (8-2, 6-1): Gabe Hawes 6 2-2 19, Colt Wurm 4 0-0 9, Connor Thomas 2 2-2 7, Austin Randall 3 0-0 6 Totals: 22 4-6 56.
Perry (7-2, 5-1): Caleb Leykauf 7 3-4 18, Brodie Crim 4 10-11 20, Brody Kassa 2 2-2 7, CJ King 2 4-8 9 Totals: 19 20-26 63.
Laingsburg 12 14 21 9 — 56
Perry 16 15 12 20 — 63
3-Point Goals: Perry 5 (Crim 2); Laingsburg 8 (Hawes 5).
