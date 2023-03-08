NEW LOTHROP — The Bath boys basketball received some good news Wednesday — it won’t have to play Laingsburg again this season.
Of course, the Fighting Bees’ 74-50, Divison 3 district semifinal loss to the Wolfpack means they won’t be playing anyone else anymore either, but seeing the back of the ‘Pack has still got to be a relief.
The two Central Michigan Athletic Conference foes met twice during the regular season, with Laingsburg notching wins of 32 (63-31) and 34 (69-35) points — making Wednesday’s 24-point loss a step in the right direction for Bath.
Whatever small improvements the Bees may have made since last running into a brick Wolfpack wall, they did not include discovering a way to deal with Zander Woodruff.
Woodruff, a junior southpaw, was very much in the zone Wednesday, pouring in 38 points on the back of eight 3-pointers as No. 2-ranked Laingsburg rolled.
The win earned the unbeaten Wolfpack (22-0) a date with Ovid-Elsie for the district championship, Friday at 7 p.m.
Woodruff was on from the jump. He lit up the scoreboard for 13 of Laingsburg’s 18 points in the first quarter nailing three 3-pointers. He had scored 20 points by halftime as Laingsburg opened up a 40-14 lead.
“I knew it from the beginning of the game that I was hot,” Woodruff said. “You know, the first couple of shots started falling so I just knew I could keep shooting and my team always trusts me. When they give me the rock and I’m open, I’m going to let it fly.”
Woodruff’s marksmanship continued with four triples and 14 points in the third quarter.
His fourth quarter was more muted as he enjoyed some rest with his team up big.
While certainly a frontman, Woodruff was not a solo act Wednesday — senior Brayden Thomas was pretty good too, scoring 17 points for the Wolfpack.
Thomas nailed two 3-pointers in the first half but did most of his damage at the charity stripe — making 9-of-10 tosses there.
“Our strategy was same as always — push the floor, rebound, get out on them,” Thomas said. “A win is a win. We’re in one-and-done territory. We’ve got to survive and advance and that’s what we did.”
While Woodruff and Thomas electrified the Laingsburg fans with 55 combined points, Laingsburg coach Daniel Morrill said it all begins with defense for Laingsburg.
“Yeah, they shot the ball well but our team shared the ball well and they put us in good positions and we know that they can do that on any given night,” Morrill said. “Tonight was just one of those nights. It was Brayden’s turn and then it was Zander’s turn. We’ve got a lot of guys who can put it in.”
Eli Woodruff scored six points for the Wolfpack Wednesday, while Ty Randall chipped in with five.
Bath, which finishes the season with an 8-14 mark, got 17 points from Devondre Chandler. The Bees trailed 61-30 after three quarters and were never close.
While Laingsburg’s record remained perfect on the season Wednesday, Morrill, in classic coach fashion, still saw areas for improvement.
“We’ve been trying to get healthy all year with Eli (Woodruff) dealing with some injuries but I would say we woke up and I’m glad we started playing again (after a six-day break from the end of the regular season) because to me we looked a little counter productive. We looked a little slower in transition than I would have liked. We shot the ball well but there were things that we didn’t do well.”
Laingsburg has experience with district final foe Ovid-Elsie. The two teams played Jan. 31, with the Wolfpack capturing a 52-40 road win at Ovid-Elsie Jan. 31. That 12-point victory marks the second-closest game Laingsburg has found itself in all year.
LAINGSBURG SCORING: Jake Essenberg 1 0-0 2, Eli Woodruff 3 0-0 6, Cam Ballard 1 0-0 2, Luke Snyder 1 0-0 2, Connor Hulliberger 1 0-0 2, Ty Randall 1 1-2 4, Elliott Wilsey 0 1-1 1, Zander Woodruff 15 0-0 38, Brayden Thomas 3 9-10 17. Totals 26 11-13 74.
BATH SCORING: DeVondre Chandler 4 8-8 17.
