LAINGSBURG — Grace Graham, one of seven seniors honored during Wednesday’s Senior Night festivities, scored a hat trick as Laingsburg blanked Owosso 7-0.
Graham, who now has 33 goals, said Laingsburg (13-2-2) exerted early pressure and maintained the momentum.
Graham scored two of Laingsburg’s first three goals in the early minutes. Senior Sophia Sanfilippo also scored early for the Wolfpack.
“We really focused on possessing the ball and we wanted to keep it and tire them out,” Graham said. “I think we did that really well, so that was the main focus. We came off kind of a bad game. We didn’t play well against Leslie. We won against Leslie, but it wasn’t a pretty one.”
Graham, who will attend the University of Michigan in the fall to compete on the women’s rowing team said she hopes Laingsburg’s regular season success can continue into the district tournament.
Owosso (1-11-1) goalkeeper Lily Usher made 19 saves and increased her school-record single-season mark to 250. After Laingsburg’s third goal, Owosso coach Chris Bird instructed midfielder Alana Dotts to mark Graham up and down the field. That contributed to a 40-minute stretch where there was no scoring.
“(Laingsburg) came out really strong in the beginning,” Usher said. “Our defense was switched around a little bit and we had to step up the intensity, period. I mean, it just had to go up or it wasn’t going to last very long — we weren’t going to get to the last second. But every single person on the team stepped up their intensity.”
Usher said the single-season school record for saves meant a lot to her since she remembers watching the former school-record holder Ellie Hood play for the Trojans.
Hood still owns the varsity records for saves in a game and in a career.
“Ellie Hood had all three (records) and I wanted all three,” Usher said. “I have wanted those since she set them because I was at most of the home games when I was little.”
Laingsburg took a 3-0 lead into halftime, scoring three times in the first 10 minutes. Graham made it 4-0 Laingsburg with a hard shot to the left corner of the net with 25:03 left in the second half.
The Wolfpack added three more scores from junior Brooke Putnam (19:16), junior Cadie Ellis (6:30) and junior Grace Elfring (4:49).
Owosso’s Alaynie Drury made a strong shot to the net which was saved by the Laingsburg goalie with 1:30 left and the shutout was preserved.
Laingsburg coach Graham Lockwood paid tribute to his seniors after the game. Besides Graham and Sanfilippo, Sierra Price, Emma Heyd, Abby Kirkbride, Hayleigh Mertens and Emilie Saint-Amour were honored.
“We didn’t get last year’s Senior Night and it was just special in that way,” Lockwood said. “That was my first four-year class. This is my second one where I got all four of them. And it’s a special moment to just share with the ladies. They put in a lot of work this year with still facing adversity. We didn’t know, coming into the year, whether we were going to have to wear the masks. We didn’t know how it was going to affect their play.”
Laingsburg has just one more regular-season game before the district.
“We have Bath next week and we’re going to rest the players,” Lockwood said. “This group is really good, on and off the field, they are all for each other and our success.”
