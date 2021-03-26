PERRY — Two scheduled boys district semifinals were forfeited Thursday in the Division 3 district at Perry.
Both were the result of COVID-19.
In the scheduled 5:30 p.m. game, Perry forfeited to Bath.
In the district nightcap, Laingsburg forfeited to New Lothrop.
New Lothrop will take an 8-6 record into Saturday’s 7 p.m. district championship at Perry against Bath (8-3).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.