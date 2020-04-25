LAINGSBURG — Gabe Hawes, the 2020 Argus-Press All-Area Boys Basketball co-Player of the Year, has committed to play basketball at Saginaw Valley State University.
Hawes announced his commitment Thursday on Instagram.
“It’s always been a dream to play at the next level and I can’t wait to see what the future holds! Go cards!” Hawes wrote.
The 6-foot-1 guard averaged 18.7 points, 4.2 assists and 2.1 steals for the Wolfpack. He shared Player of the Year honors with Perry’s Caleb Leykauf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.