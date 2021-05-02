LAINGSBURG — Zach Koerner broke his own Laingsburg 18-hole varsity golfing record with a 66 Wednesday.
The senior golfer, this week’s Argus-Press/Memorial Healthcare Athlete of the Week, is well on his way to his third straight individual Central Michigan Athletic Conference championship.
Were it not for COVID-19, which wiped out the entire 2020 high school boys golf season, he would likely be aiming for his fourth straight conference crown.
Koerner delivered six birdies and an eagle during his school-record 66 at Huckleberry Creek Golf Course near Pewamo. His round was enough to claim his fourth straight first-place finish at a CMAC Jamboree this season.
“I played that course a couple of times now and so I knew what to expect and it was a shorter course so I knew I could make a lot of birdies,” Koerner said. “And I hit a couple of good shots on the par 4s that hit on the green. So that helped a lot.”
Koerner birdied holes 1, 3, 5, 12, 13 and 14. His eagle came at No. 15.
“It was a par 5 and I hit a shot to about 2 feet — from like 175,” Koerner said.
Laingsburg golf coach Greg Beavers said Koerner’s biggest asset is just having a strong mental approach to the game.
“His entire game is really strong but it’s his mental game, where he doesn’t get discouraged, that really helps,” Beavers said of Koerner. “And he’s a really good chipper, that’s also one of his best skills.”
Koerner shot a 74 at Glenbrier outside of Perry while winning the Division 2 individual title during the Dick’s Sporting Goods Invitational on April 24. Koerner was second out of 83 golfers. Only Division 1 champion Wyatt Vogel of Williamston, who shot a tournament record 4-under-par 68 was better.
Entering Friday’s Mason Optimist Tournament at Eldorado Golf Course, the senior sported a nine-hole average of 37 and an 18-hole average of 70.
“The biggest goal this year is to probably make a run at the state title,” Koerner said. “And I mean just keeping focused throughout the entire season and trying to get better every week. It’s looking good. I struggled early in the year, our first two 18-hole matches. But I’ve kind of straightened things out. I worked on that stuff and I’m headed in the right direction.”
As a sophomore, Koerner finished 19th at the MHSAA Lower Peninsula Division 3 state finals. That same season he set a Laingsburg 18-hole school record with a 69 at The Gladwin Invitational at Sugar Springs Golf Club. Koerner was named The Argus-Press All Area Golfer of the Year in 2019 and was also a regional runner-up.
Koerner said he still has plenty of things to work on.
“I think my putting needs a lot of work still,” Koerner said. “I would say my driver has been pretty solid this year. That’s definitely been nice. Just because you’re not going to be able to hit the ball good every round. So, if your putter is good it makes a big help. I mean, I probably didn’t make a putt outside of 10 feet yesterday (during the record round). I had one 25-footer or 30-footer for birdie. I sort of just ran it in but other than that I probably had about three 10-feet looks for birdie that I missed. If I could get a couple of those to drop it would be nice.”
Laingsburg is currently tied for second in the CMAC standings with Pewamo-Westphalia.
“We’ve definitely gotten better throughout the season but we lost two good seniors last year so we’re still pretty young,” Koerner said.
Koerner said he looks forward to competing at states again. He said as a sophomore he “struggled” and would like another opportunity on the big stage.
“I was pretty young then and I feel I’ve gotten quite a bit better since then,” Koerner said. “Just more experience. I was a good player but I wasn’t as experienced there. My nerves probably got to me a little bit. But I wasn’t hitting the ball the greatest.”
He said he worked hard on his game last season, even though COVID-19 prevented a high school season from happening.
“Yeah, I got to play quite a bit,” Koerner said. “It was nice to have that. I mean I didn’t play quite as much as I normally would have. It was definitely nice, not having to have school everyday and being able to get up every morning and go golf. I golfed a lot (at Pine Hills Golf Course in Laingsburg) and I also golfed a lot at Hawk Hollow (in Bath) — I work there and practice out there. I usually play here every night with a couple of buddies of mine and an assistant coach.”
Koerner plans to attend Ferris State University and compete on the men’s golf squad. He will study PGA golf management.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.