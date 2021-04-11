Laingsburg boys capture relay championship

WHITMORE LAKE — Laingsburg’s boys track team captured nine of 14 events, setting 19 personal records, en route to a dominant victory in the Whitmore Lake Relays Friday at Whitmore Lake High School.
The Wolfpack placed first among six teams with 58 points, outscoring Whitmore Lake (48), Charyl Stockwell Academy (27) and Ann Arbor Greenhills (24).
Lucas Woodruff took part in four relay victories, helping the Wolfpack place first in the 4-by-100 relay (47.7 seconds), 4-by-200 relay (1:41.25), 4-by-400 relay (3:42.73) and sprint medley relay (2:51.44).
Alex Brown was first in the pole vault at 12 feet. Caleb Clark (5-10) and Tyler Henne (18-8) won the high jump and long jump, respectively.
Shaily Baynes broke her own school record in the pole vault, clearing 10 feet, 5 inches to claim the event as Laingsburg’s girls track team placed third with 34 points, trailing St. Louis (50) and Whitmore Lake (48).
Baynes placed first in the high jump (4-8) and joined Emma Kribs, Kezzie Dietz and Alexa Weathers to secure the 4-by-100 relay (57.53).
The Wolfpack also had second-place finishes in the 4-by-100 relay, 4-by-200 relay and sprint medley relay.
