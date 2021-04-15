LAINGSBURG — Laingsburg’s boys and girls won three of the four relay events at Wednesday’s Central Michigan Athletic Conference meet.
The Wolfpack, coming off a victory at the Whitmore Lake Relays Friday night, took the 400, 800 and 3,200 relays in the five-team meet with Bath, Dansville Potterville and St. Patrick.
The 400 was won by Kadin Beck-Kusnier, Cameron Salas, Zach Hawes and Lucas Woodruff in 49.2 seconds. Salas and Beck-Kusnier, along with Alex Brown and Tyeler Henne, placed first in the 800 (1:44.7). Miguel Ramirez, Caleb Clark, Nolan Gregg and Woodruff won the 3,200 in 9:32.2.
The Wolfpack also swept the top seven spots in the pole vault, led by Alex Brown (12-0) and Jack Borgman (11-6).
Laingsburg’s girls won the 400 relay with Shaily Baynes, Ashley Bila, Hailey Bila and Emma Kribs in 54 seconds.
The winning 800 team (2:00.6) consisted of Grace Borgman, Baynes, Grace Graham and Haileigh Mertens.
Borgman, Graham, Kribs and Lorna Strieff teamed up to win the 1,600 in 4:48.1.
The Wolfpack girls had the first four spots in the high jump, paced by Graham (4-10), Bella Strieff, Lorna Strieff and Baynes, who all leapt 4-8. Baynes won the pole vault in 9-6 and Kribs took the long jump (15-1 1/2).
No team scores were posted.
