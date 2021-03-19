Laingsburg wrestlers win district championship

PERRY — Laingsburg captured its second team district title in the last three years by defeating Perry, 52-21, Thursday.
The Wolfpack took a 12-0 lead, thanks to the pins of Garrett Matthews (1 minute, 12 seconds at 130 pounds) and Aden Baynes (23 seconds at 135), also got falls from Noah Gentry (50 seconds at 145), Iain Hart (28 seconds, 285) and Martin Meyers (2:46 at 125).
Laingsburg also received decisions from Sean Divine (7-5 at 215) and Gabby Motz (8-2 at 112).
Perry received pins from Jacob Orweller (3:01 at 140) and Aaron Seward (1:47 at 189), along with a 4-0 decision win from Seth Grooms (at 152).
