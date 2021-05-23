LAINGSBURG — Pole vaulting — with its high-altitude risks — isn’t a sport for everyone.
But Shaily Baynes of Laingsburg loves it and is one of the best in the state.
“I found an interest in pole vaulting, so I got myself started,” The Argus-Press/Memorial Healthcare Athlete of the Week said. “And it was a sport nobody was doing so I just wanted to do it.”
Baynes, who started the sport as a seventh-grader, finished seventh in the state at the MHSAA Lower Peninsual Division 3 finals as a sophomore to earn All-State honors. She holds the school record at 11 feet (set at the CMAC meet April 28) and will be competing at the state meet again in two weeks. She won a Division 3 regional championship Friday at Bath, clearing 10 feet, 6 inches.
“I put in a lot of effort and time preparing for regionals and fell short of hitting my PR but today was about staying focused and hydrated,” Baynes said. “I’m happy with my performance, considering the hot weather … And I’m happy to say that I can remain undefeated.”
Pole vaulting is not the only event that Baynes has starred in for the Wolfpack track and field team, Laingsburg track coach Brian Borgman said. Unfortunately, an injury a few weeks ago has limited Baynes.
“Shaily is totally a team player and she will run in any event or compete in any event you ask her to,” Borgman said. “She was a big part of our 400 relay team that set a school record this year. But she tore a hamstring and now, running in the 400 relay is out for her.”
Baynes, who has broken Laingsburg’s girls pole vault record five times in her career, helped set two school records in a single day earlier this spring. Besides clearing 11 feet in the vault, she teamed with Ashley Bila, Hailey Bila and Emma Kribs to set a 400 relay record of 51.76 seconds.
Since suffering the hamstring injury, Baynes has benefited from rest and physical therapy and has been able to continue her drive to to the state finals.
“Shaily is a high flyer,” Borgman said. “She’s the top-ranked pole vaulter in the state in Division 3 at 11-0. And I fully expect her to win a state title.”
That’s barring unforeseen circumstances such as injuries, noted the coach.
Baynes said her background in gymnastics has been a benefit when it comes to pole vaulting.
“Gymnastics takes a lot of discipline and hard work so I think that helped me become stronger mentally and physically and I trained at Twistars,” Baynes said. “I was third all-around for the level Excel Gold.”
Besides the pole vault and 400 relay, Baynes has also competed in the high jump, and 800 and 1,600 relays this year.
The senior also competed in girls basketball at the guard position and in cross country.
She ran a season-best time of 22 minutes, 11.2 seconds at the MHSAA pre-regional cross country meet last fall. She placed 33rd at the Division 3 regional at DeWitt.
She has been an officer in the FFA and her cumulative GPA is 3.5.
Baynes will be attending Aquinas College in Grand Rapids where she hopes to continue her track and field career.
Baynes’ parents are Shawn and Emily Baynes.
