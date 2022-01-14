LAINGSBURG — It was a quick night for Laingsburg.
Especially for Aden Baynes, who registered an 8-second pin victory over Bath’s Luke Eanes.
Baynes quickly lifted Eanes off the mat, slammed him down and pinned him in the 130-pound bout.
Laingsburg coasted to an easy 69-6 victory over The Fighting Bees to improve to 7-1 in the Central Michigan Athletic Conference.
Baynes, improving his season record to 11-2, said it was his quickest pin of his high school career.
“I just took the double leg, lifted him up and when he was on his back, I just took advantage of it,” Baynes said. “I just got him pinned.”
Baynes, a junior, said the Wolfpack are still in contention for a league championship.
“We lost to Lakewood but it was a very close match — I think we could have them next time,” Baynes said. “Other than that, that’s our only loss. Absolutely we can challenge for a league title. I think we can be the best in the state to be honest with you … I think I can be the best in the state as well.”
Laingsburg, capturing nine unopposed wins over the short-handed Bees, won three of the four contested matches, with one other weight class being a double void.
Bryce Smith, at 145 pounds, pinned Bath’s Dakota Price in 2 minutes, 20 seconds, while Kyle Boettcher, at 152, rallied from a 2-1 deficit to defeat Colin Hagerman, 6-2.
Picking up unopposed wins for Laingsburg were Dano Winans (125), Marlon Graham (135), Alex Forcier (160), Caleb Boettcher (171), Mikey Brooks (189), Sean Divine (215), Carter Schlaack (285), Gabby Motz (112) and Dustin Winans (119).
Vermontville Maple Valley, originally also scheduled to battle Laingsburg, was a no-show Thursday.
The only other matchup that took place as the first match — with Olivet defeating Bath, 66-15.
Laingsburg coach Shawn Baynes said his team has been impressive so far this season.
“We’ve beaten Dansville, Leslie, Stockbridge, Perry, Olivet — and now Maple Valley and Bath,” said the coach. “So that makes us 7-1 in the league. We lost to Lakewood.”
While only four Laingsburg wrestlers got a chance to compete Thursday, Laingsburg senior Gabby Motz still had a big day, signing her national letter of intent to compete in wrestling at Albion College.
Motz is currrently ranked No. 1 in the state in girls wrestling at 110 pounds. She placed third at the girls state wrestling championships two years ago but is hoping for bigger and better things this season.
“My season is going pretty well, I’m undefeated against girls and I’m 14-4 overall,” Motz said. “I’m trying to bring home a state championship. I’m ranked No. 1 in the state right now at 110. So the ultimate goal is to obviously come out on top.”
