EAST LANSING — Laingsburg’s Grace Elfring shot a medalist round of 79 Thursday at the Greater Lansing Athletic Conference Championships.
Elfring was 15 shots better than her nearest challenger at Forest Akers East while wrapping up the GLAC individual championship.
Bath’s Aubrie Schaible was second with a 94.
Perry’s Jackie Mattison and Neela Willson each carded rounds of 103 to share fifth-place honors.
Bath won the league tournament at 405. Olivet was second at 430 while Perry was third at 441, Lakewood fourth at 448 and Laingsburg fifth at 460.
Elfring also was medalist at Monday’s Olivet jamboree, shooting a 47 round. Willson placed eighth with a 57 while Mattison was sixth with a 58.
Bath was first Monday with 212. Perry was third at 237 and Laingsburg fourth at 242.
VOLLEYBALL
Morrice 3, Bendle 0
BURTON — Emma Valentine had six kills and Makenzie Doerner had five aces to lead Morrice past Bendle, 25-11, 25-7, 25-7 Thursday.
The Orioles, now 7-3 overall, got four aces apiece from Anna Gooding and Sydney Wolff.
Gooding added three kills while Addy Hart had six digs and Kaylee McGowan had two blocks.
More stats: Morrice — Aubrey Rogers 1 block, Sydney Wolff 5 digs.
BOYS SOCCER
Lk. Fenton 4, Byron 1
LINDEN — Lake Fenton defeated Byron, 4-1, Thursday.
Mason Stark scored the only goal for the Eagles with 4 minutes, 31 seconds left in the game. Trevor Ritter got the assist.
Billy Bailey made 26 saves for Byron.
The Blue Devils took a 3-0 halftime lead following goals by Jacob Haugh, Lawson Baker and Ashton Hunter.
