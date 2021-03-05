LAINGSBURG — Fowler, riding a strong 3-point shooting performance, jumped out to an early lead over Laingsburg and never looked back, winning 52-26 to take possession of first place in the Central Michigan Athletic Conference.
Laingsburg coach Doug Hurst said his girls came out sluggish, and defensive mistakes allowed the Eagles to get wide-open looks from long range. They took full advantage, making nine three pointers.
“The scoreboard says it all,” Hurst said. “We came out flat and we weren’t ready to play. They were. They took it to us. I got a little impatient with the starters so I sat them. When you’re wide open, you have that chance (to make threes). That was our halftime speech. They hit seven threes (in the first half). Credit to them for hitting them. Not credit to us for letting them have them.”
Fowler (5-1, 4-0 CMAC) went on a 20-0 run to open the scoring. Laingsburg didn’t score until there was just over one minute left in the first quarter. At the end of the first, Fowler led 22-4.
Laingsburg (2-1, 2-1 CMAC) made a small run in the second quarter, closing the gap to 30-13 at halftime. The Wolfpack trailed 39-22 at the end of the third quarter.
Mia Riley led Fowler with 17 points, followed by Emma Riley with 12 and Emma Halfman with 10.
Lorna Strieff led Laingsburg with 10 points.
Laingsburg scoring: Lorna Strieff 5 0-0 10, Hayleigh Mertens 1 1-3 3, Grace Graham 1 0-0 2, Ellie Baynes 1 0-0 2, Erica Wade 1 0-0 2, Dakota Ballard 1 0-0 2, Gabby Paquet 1 0-0 2
Fowler scoring: Mia Riley 7 1-2 17, Emma Riley 5 0-0 12, Emma Halfman 3 1-2 10, Avery Koenigsknecht 1 1-3 3, Christi Spitzley 1 0-0 2, Madison Wirth 1 0-0 2, Leah Wieber 1 0-0 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.