MORRICE —Morrice junior guard Aubrey Rogers delivered 23 points, 11 rebounds, five steals and five assists to lead the Orioles to their sixth straight win — a 47-39 non-conference win over Brighton Livingston Christian Monday.

Morrice improved to 14-3 overall as senior Kaylee McGowan also had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Alexa Rose scored seven points, Makenzie Doerner scored five and Lily Nowak had five steals.

