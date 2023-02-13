MORRICE —Morrice junior guard Aubrey Rogers delivered 23 points, 11 rebounds, five steals and five assists to lead the Orioles to their sixth straight win — a 47-39 non-conference win over Brighton Livingston Christian Monday.
Morrice improved to 14-3 overall as senior Kaylee McGowan also had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Alexa Rose scored seven points, Makenzie Doerner scored five and Lily Nowak had five steals.
But it wasn’t as easy as it sounds.
In fact, things got downright nerve-wracking in the final minutes.
Nursing a one-point lead, 39-38, with 1:11 left, Morrice missed a free throw but Rose got a big offensive rebound and scored inside to make it a 3-point lead.
“I don’t think I was supposed to shoot it — we were trying to run the clock — but I got the ball and just got too excited and got it,” Rose said.
Rose would later add a free throw and Rogers got another big offensive rebound and scored with under a minute to play to make it 44-38.
Morrice then drove the final nails in as Doerner made two free throws with 36 seconds to go and Rogers capped the scoring with another free throw with 7.8 seconds left.
Rogers said it was good to the get the win but said she was unhappy that some of her shots weren’t falling.
“At the end, I was just trying to get the clock run out,” Rogers said. “That was our best bet. Shots weren’t falling — we missed some layups but we were able to get some of them back and we ran out the clock. But it is what it is. We have a big game tomorrow and we’ll get them to go in then.”
Morrice will host Genesee today in a crucial Genesee Area Conference Blue Division showdown as Genesee currently stands in first place in the GAC Blue at 6-0 while Morrice stands 4-1 in league play.
The Orioles took a 19-7 lead after one quarter was in the books, thanks to Rogers’ 10-point eruption which included a pair of 3-pointers. Doerner had opened the game with a 3-pointer while Nowak, McGowan and Rose also scored buckets.
But the Falcons wouldn’t go away quickly, in fact, they kept coming back.
Livingston Christian went on a 17-8 run in the second quarter and trailed just by three points at halftime, 27-24. Morrice took a 35-31 lead into the final eight minutes and eventually captured the eight-point victory.
Morrice coach Doug Doerner said the game turned out to be much tighter than he had hoped. But he said when shots don’t fall, it can mess up a lot of things.
“We did all the right things and get to the spot to make a shot on the floor and then the ball doesn’t go in the hole,” Doerner said. “And that’s hard on the psyche. You miss so many and after a while it starts taking a toll on you. But, we did what we came to do — we grounded it out and made it happen … I don’t like playing the game that way but you do what you’ve got to do.”
The visiting Falcons fell to 7-10 overall despite the 15-point scoring of Audrey Johnson and the 11-point marksmanship of Allie Johnson.
Some smart decisions with the basketball, good clock management, in the form of taking some valuable time off the clock by dribbling and passing, along with hitting some big shots near the end, was Morrice’s saving grace, he said.
“It was a lot tighter than I wanted, considering we have a big game tomorrow (today) with Genesee,” Doerner said. “I didn’t want to wear anyone down tonight. I was looking forward to getting some girls off the bench and that type of stuff. But at the same time, we play to win.”
MORRICE SCORING: Aubrey Rogers 10 1-2 23, Lily Nowak 1 0-0 2, Makenzie Doerner 1 2-5 5, Alexa Rose 3 1-2 7, Kaylee McGowan 4 2-3 10. Totals 19 6-12 47.
LIVINGSTON CHRISTIAN SCORING: Audrey Johnson 5 4-5 15, Allie Johnson 5 0-0 11, Paige Green 3 1-2 8, Amelia Slater 1 1-2 4, Gloryanna Williams 0 1-2 1. Totals 14 7-11 39.
