Livingston Christian boys best Morrice, 62-46

MORRICE — Despite coming into its Monday contest against Livingston Christian with just one win against 15 losses, the Morrice boys basketball team displayed plenty of fight before falling short against the Falcons, 62-46.
After Livingston Christian took a 7-2 lead in the early minutes, Morrice battled back to take a six-point lead, 17-11, midway through the second quarter, but the Falcons (7-10 overall) had too much firepower to match as Livingston Christian enjoyed an 8-4 advantage in 3-pointers made and a 10-point advantage in free throws made ( 20-for-34 compared to Morrice’s 10-for-20 effort).
Caleb Nixon scored 21 points for the winning side, while John Harris scored 15, and Hayden Slater added 11.
Senior Travis Farrow scored 16 points for Morrice, while adding seven rebounds and six assists. Drew McGowan had eight points and seven rebounds, while Joel Fisher had four steals and joined Travis Smith with six points. Smith added seven rebounds and one block.
Back-to-back baskets by Farrow and McGowan gave Morrice a 17-11 lead with 31/2 minutes left in the first half. The Orioles, trailing by one in the waning seconds of the first half, missed a shot and the Falcons scored a lay-up just before the buzzer sounded, giving the visitors a 3-point lead entering the second half.
Livingston Christian stretched the lead to 10 early in the third quarter and Morrice never really seriously threatened after that.
Morrice coach Brad Long said shooting woes have plagued this team all season but he has been pleased with the defensive effort his squad has shown.
“It’s been frustrating for us and our inexperience showed at times tonight,” Long said. “It’s hard when the ball doesn’t go in but we always play strong defense … The rest of our games are winnable games.”
MORRICE SCORING: Joel Fisher 2 1-2 6, Oliver Long 1 2-4 4, Travis Smith 2 1-6 6, Logan Smith 1 0-0 3, Travis Farrow 5 6-7 16, Drew McGowan 4 0-1 8, Caden Binkley 1 0-0 3. Totals 16 10-20 46.
LIVINGSTON CHRISTIAN SCORING: Caleb Nixon 4 9-14 21, John Harris 5 4-8 15, Hayden Slater 4 1-2 11. Totals 17 20-34 62.
