Livingston Christian boys best Morrice, 62-46

MORRICE’S TRAVIS FARROW, left, drives to the basket while being guarded by Livingston Christian’s John Harris Monday at Morrice. Farrow, a senior, scored a team-high 16 points with seven rebounds and six assists but Morrice lost, 62-46.

 Argus-Press Photo/Jerome Murphy

MORRICE — Despite coming into its Monday contest against Livingston Christian with just one win against 15 losses, the Morrice boys basketball team displayed plenty of fight before falling short against the Falcons, 62-46.

After Livingston Christian took a 7-2 lead in the early minutes, Morrice battled back to take a six-point lead, 17-11, midway through the second quarter, but the Falcons (7-10 overall) had too much firepower to match as Livingston Christian enjoyed an 8-4 advantage in 3-pointers made and a 10-point advantage in free throws made ( 20-for-34 compared to Morrice’s 10-for-20 effort).

