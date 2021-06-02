MT. PLEASANT — The Morrice boys track and field team finished third at Saturday’s Michigan Interscholastic Track Coaches Association Division 4 state finals.
The Orioles scored 9031/2 points and trailed only Hillsdale Academy (9651/2) and Petersburg Summerfield (925).
Todd Nanasy finished second in the discus with a throw of 128 feet even.
Morrice was second in the 1,600 relay as Caleb Rivers, Owen Doerner, Travis Farrow and Chandler Iler clocked 3:47.20.
The Orioles captured second-place honors as well in the 3,200 relay in 8:48.35 (Iler, Doerner, Aiden Campbell, Rivers).
Nanasy placed third in the shot put (42-5 1/4). while Brett McGowan was fifth (40-111/4).
Morrice placed third in the 400 relay with Dustin Copeland, Jordan Converse, Carter Pattison and Wyatt Wesley (47.67).
The Orioles were fourth in the 800 relay with Copeland, Converse, Pattison and Travis Farrow (1:41.02).
Rivers finished fifth in the 800 run (2:05.83) and Pattison was sixth in the pole vault (9 feet, 9 inches).
