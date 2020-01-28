POTTERVILLE — Ovid-Elsie’s boys basketball team stayed unbeaten with a 51-36 victory Monday over Potterville.
Shayne Loynes scored 18 points with seven assists and four steals in the victory. Justin Moore had a double-double of 23 points and 10 rebounds.
Potterville (6-2) dropped its second straight after winning its first six games.
Lansing Christian 65, Morrice 32
LANSING — Morrice fell 65-32 to Lansing Christian on the road Monday.
Peyton Smith was the only Orioles player to finish in double digits, ending the night with 12 points, five boards, two steals and two assists. Morrice fell to 2-7 on the season.
James Felton paced the Pilgrims (4-7) with 18 points in the nonconference matchup.
New Lothrop 69, Ashley 26
NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop won its third straight, routing Ashley 69-26 Monday night.
“We had a real solid game and everyone played and contributed to the win,” New Lothrop coach Brady Simons said.
Bryce Richardson and Avery Moore both finished in double figures for the Hornets with 12 and 11 points, respectively.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ionia 45, Perry 23
IONIA — Ionia defeated Perry 45-23 Monday night to hand the Ramblers their fourth straight loss.
No details were reported to The Argus-Press.
Perry fell to 4-7 overall after the nonconference defeat.
