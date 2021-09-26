MORRICE — Through the first five weeks of the football season, Morrice senior quarterback Wyatt Wesley is the area’s runaway leader in points and rushing yardage.
Wesley, this week’s Argus-Press/Memorial Healthcare Athlete of the Week, has already rushed for 933 yards and 21 touchdowns.
Wesley has run for 107, 228, 220, 206 and 172 yards so far the past five weeks.
In Week 4, Morrce faced previously unbeaten Lawrence but simply overpowered the Tigers, 59-6. Wesley rushed for 206 yards and five touchdowns.
At 5-foot-8 and 170 pounds, Wesley combines quickness, power, elusiveness and determination for the 5-0 Orioles, who are ranked No. 4 in the state and have outscored their collective opponents 308-26.
Wesley is averaging 13.7 yards per carry. He’s averaged 186 rushing yards per game. And he doesn’t plan to stop running until the Orioles get to Marquette for the eight-player football state championship game.
“It’s not just me — I think the whole team has its mind set on Marquette,” Wesley said. “But you just got to go week-by-week to get there.”
Wesley, who has added four two-point conversion runs to his 21 rushing TDs, has scored 134 points this fall. Morrice coach Kendall Crockett said Wesley is a hard load to bring down.
“He’s a hard runner and he works in the weight room,” Crockett said. “Ya, he’s a strong kid. He’s built low and he’s extremely agile and just hard to bring down. He runs extremely hard. He runs more like a 6-foot, 220-pound running back instead of the 5-7 or 5-8 body that he has. He’s a very intense runner.”
Wesley said being built low to the ground is an advantage he takes full use of.
“I think being short kind of helps me out in a way,” Wesley said. “It definitely helps that my line is so tall. I can kind of slink right behind them. Other than that, I give most of my credit to my line. I just read off my blocks.”
While Morrice has not thrown the ball much this season, just like every other season under Crockett, Wesley has completed eight of 15 passes for 176 yards and two TDs with no interceptions.
When asked about Wesley’s passing ability and his throwing arm, Crockett said the senior can pass when he needs to. His arm strength is fine.
“It’s good enough,” Crockett said. “We can do what we need to do in the air. In the summer, we go to those 5-on-5’s more so for the defense. We have a lot of stuff that we can throw. It’s just that in eight-man football, it’s whether or not you can protect your quarterback. And a lot of teams can’t do that, including us, we struggle with it.”
Crockett is quick to point out that Morrice’s offensive line — which includes Rueben Smith Smith, Drew McGowan, Alex Larner, Brett McGowan and Jonah Mosher — has made Wesley’s running exploits possible.
“Wyatt is extremely blessed to have an amazing offensive line,” Crockett said. “It’s a three-year starting offensive line that hasn’t been basically broken. It’s the same line and it hasn’t changed. For me, this is the biggest offensive line that we’ve had in eight-man — it rivals the one we had here probably in 2007 or 2008 size-wise.”
Wesley agrees.
“They’re big and they’re fast,” the quarterback said of the line. “Everyone on the line, except for one person, is over 200 pounds.”
Wesley said running the football is what the Orioles do best.
“So far, so good,” Wesley said. “That’s always been our thing is ‘Ground and Pound.’ But if we need to, we’re going to try and go to the air.”
On one of Morrice’s T-shirts, the Incredible Hulk, one of Marvel’s superheroes is pictured, along with the word, ‘Smash’ on the back.
“It kind of relates for me on both offense and defense,” Wesley said.
The senior also plays outside linebacker for Morrice. He’s had 19 tackles so far this season including seven-tackle showings in two of the games.
Wesley was a freshman when Morrice won its last state football title in 2018 — when the Orioles crafted a 13-0 season. Last year, Morrice finished 8-1 but lost in the third round of the playoffs, 49-0 to eventual state champion Adrian Lenawee Christian.
“I’ve looked up to them (the state title team) and I’m always trying to prove myself better,” Wesley said. “I guess this is going to be the year to find out.”
Wesley said he also hopes to set a few records before his final season of high school football is through. Morrice’s single-season rushing record for eight-man football is held by Hunter Nowak (2,121 yards in 12 games in 2018). The school record for 11-man football is held by Dick Warren (2,056 yards in 1959).
Crockett said from Day 1, Morrice’s team’s goal is to advance to the state championship game.
“That’s a team goal that we’ve had this year,” Crockett said. “We realize that we’re down in Division 2 and we realize there’s going to be some new obstacles and new teams we have to face to beat. And Wyatt, just like the rest of the kids, all of them, they’re working hard. It’s time in the weight room, it’s time in the off-season, it’s the speed training. All the stuff that we’re trying to do to get back to Marquette.”
Wesley has also competed in track and field and basketball at Morrice.
His college is undecided. He’s interested in the welding field.
He said he would love to continue his football career at the college level if given the opportunity.
