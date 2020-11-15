MORRICE — Adrian Lenawee Christian, ranked No. 2 in Michigan eight-man football, dominated sixth-ranked Morrice 49-0 Saturday afternoon to claim the Division 1 regional title.
Orioles coach Kendall Crockett said Lenawee Christian is an excellent team that stands a good chance of winning the state championship.
“This team that we played today was, like I told their coach, one of the best I’ve seen in seven years coaching 8-man football,” Crockett said. “Our boys battled. We came out on the losing end. It happens. Someone’s gotta win and someone’s gotta lose. It’s unfortunate we were on the wrong end of it. But Adrian is a heck of a team, and I wouldn’t be surprised if they go win the whole thing.”
Morrice was without junior starting quarterback and linebacker Wyatt Wesley, who could not play due to being under quarantine for COVID-19 exposure. He has not tested positive at this time.
“It always hurts when you are minus one of your captains, minus one of your better players,” Crockett said. “He was one of our best players. He ran the ball for us. He threw the ball for us. He was one of our outside linebackers that made a difference.”
The Orioles couldn’t get anything going offensively throughout the game, except for one brief flicker before halftime.
Already down 21-0, Morrice recovered a Lenawee Christian fumble inside the Orioles’ own five.
Morrice senior Jonathan Carpenter, who was filling in for Wesley, hit an apparent long completion down the right sideline that would have flipped field position, but the play was called back on a tripping penalty.
Lenawee Christian got the ball back and then punched in another touchdown before halftime to make the score 28-0.
In the second half senior Garrett DeLau was inserted at quarterback, but couldn’t get the offense moving either.
Adrian opened the scoring in the first quarter with a 41-yard touchdown run by senior Jameson Chesser, who followed with another 24-yarder.
Elliott Addleman caught a 24-yard touchdown pass from Landon Gallant on a perfectly thrown fade route down the left sideline.
Morrice had three turnovers, including a fumble in the first quarter and two interceptions in the second half.
The Orioles were led by junior Todd Nanasy with nine tackles, followed by Carpenter with seven tackles, Jordan Converse with six, and Devon Dietz and DeLau with five each.
