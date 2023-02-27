FOWLER — Faced with a dynamic scoring duo in Morrice’s Aubrey Rogers and Mackenzie Doerner, in their Division 4 district playoff opener Monday, the Lansing Christian Pilgrims decided to employ the age-old strategy of daring someone else to beat them, dusting off the old triangle-and-two scheme — a zone-man combo that marks two perceived scoring threats with individual defenders while the remaining three players hunker down around the paint — to utterly stymie the Orioles, 51-25.

Rogers, who was averaging 22.1 points per game, was held to just six on Monday while Doerner, averaging 16.3, was held to three.

