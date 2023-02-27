FOWLER — Faced with a dynamic scoring duo in Morrice’s Aubrey Rogers and Mackenzie Doerner, in their Division 4 district playoff opener Monday, the Lansing Christian Pilgrims decided to employ the age-old strategy of daring someone else to beat them, dusting off the old triangle-and-two scheme — a zone-man combo that marks two perceived scoring threats with individual defenders while the remaining three players hunker down around the paint — to utterly stymie the Orioles, 51-25.
Rogers, who was averaging 22.1 points per game, was held to just six on Monday while Doerner, averaging 16.3, was held to three.
“They knew who to guard tonight and they did a nice job with it,” Morrice coach Doug Doerner said. “They threw a triangle-and-two at you and we’re not used to seeing that. You don’t see something like that all the time. They manned on Makenzie Doerner and Aubrey Rogers all night long. It makes it tough and I would have done the same thing.”
Makenzie Doerner’s 3-pointer with 2 minutes left in the first quarter gave Morrice a 9-7 lead but Lydia Brogan of Lansing Christian answered with a 3-pointer of her own and the Pilgrims took a 15-9 lead into the second quarter.
Lansing Christian went on a 17-9 scoring run in the second quarter to lead 32-18 by halftime. The Pilgrims’ Sophie Hazelton converted all three of her 3-point attempts in the Pilgrims’ second-quarter spree.
Morrice could not mount any sort of comeback as it scored just seven points in the second half.
Lansing Christian, improving to 11-12, will advance to Wednesday’s 7 p.m. district semifinal vs. Fowler (15-7). Wednesday’s early semifinal at Fowler will feature Webberville (8-14) vs. Portland St. Patrick (14-7).
Lansing Christian received an 18-point scoring effort from guard Ava Mustapha Monday ,while Brogan added 14 points.
The Pilgrims, who handed Greater Lansing Activities Conference champion Olivet its lone league loss this season, play a tough schedule and are more talented than their record would suggest.
At the same time, Morrice was hoping to turn back the Pilgrims, said Doerner.
“They play a tough schedule and they’re good but we were obviously hoping the outcome would be in our favor,” said the coach. “I thought we matched up better with them this year but they’re tough defensively. They did what they needed to do on the defensive end.”
Morrice, which saw its eight-game winning streak come to an end, finished 16-4 overall this season.
The 25 points was a season-low for the Orioles and the Pilgrim defense worked so well that Rogers was only able to get off seven attempted shots on the night.
Morrice was led by senior guard Lily Nowak, who scored 10 points, canning a pair of 3-pointers in the process.
Nowak also logged three steals. Kaylee McGowan added four points while Rose scored two.
Nowak scored seven of her points in the first half. Nowak said that Lansing Christian’s defense did put the Orioles off guard a bit.
“We haven’t seen it too much this year,” Nowak said. “I think their defense sort of left me open and I was able to make some shots.”
MORRICE SCORING: Lily Nowak 4 0-0 10, Makenzie Doerner 1 0-1 3, Kaylee McGowan 2 0-0 4, Alexa Rose 1 0-0 2, Aubrey Rogers 2 1-3 6. Totals 10 1-4 25.
LANSING CHRISTIAN SCORING: Ava Mustapha 6 6-9 18, Lydia Brogan 6 1-5 14, Sophie Hazelton 3 0-0 9, Gracie Sullivan 4 0-0 9, Audra Usiak 0 2-4 2. Totals 19 9-18 51.
