ST. LOUIS — Owen Doerner scored 25 points with four rebounds, but Morrice lost its final regular-season boys basketball game, 66-52, to St. Louis Thursday.
Brett McGowan scored 10 points for the Orioles (5-6) while Caleb Rivers scored nine with five steals and Josh Wood had five points with six rebounds.
St. Louis improved to 6-10.
Morrice scoring: Josh Wood 2 1-1 5, Caleb Rivers 4 1-2 9, Owen Doerner 11 2-3 25, Brett McGowan 5 0-0 10, Todd Nanasy 1 0-0 3.
