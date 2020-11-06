MILLINGTON — Young and talented New Lothrop put up a fight, but No. 3-ranked Saginaw Valley Lutheran had too much height, too much power, too much poise and too much experience.
The Chargers swept the Hornets, 25-8, 25-16, 25-14 in a Division 3 district championship match Thursday at Millington High School.
New Lothrop (16-18), a team comprised of five sophomores, three freshman and a junior, stayed with the Chargers for much of the second and third sets until some faulty serve reception, passing mistakes and the powerful offense of Valley Lutheran finally took its toll.
“Playing the third-ranked team in the state, obviously the odds were not in our favor tonight,” New Lothrop coach Rondalee Beardslee said. “We also knew that, even though we have a young team, going in we had to play our best ball and they (the Chargers) had to play a little down tonight. That just didn’t happen tonight and that is OK. We understood that.”
Valley Lutheran reached the state semifinals in 2019 before falling to Schoolcraft in straight sets. The Chargers, who feature four seniors and eight juniors, including two players over 6 foot tall, advanced to Tuesday’s Division 3 regional semifinals against Unionville-Sebewaing at Unionville-Sebewaing High School.
New Lothrop, which finished tied for third in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference this season, strung together several 3-0 and 4-0 runs in sets two and three.
“Carley (Martin) did a real nice job on the outside swinging,” Beardslee said. “And even Marissa (Rombach) in the middle, against some of those top girls, she was able to get in those big swings for us.”
Martin, a sophomore, finished with five kills for the Hornets, adding three aces and two blocks. Sophomore Grace Osborn had four kills and an ace while freshman Rombach had three kills and two blocks. Sophomore Madison Wendling contributed 10 digs.
Valley Lutheran featured 6-1 middle hitter Olivia Grimpo and 5-7 outside hitter Peyton Barnikowski. In the first set, Valley Lutheran took a 7-4 lead and stretched it to 20-7 behind the hitting duo.
Martin powered a kill past the Valley Lutheran front line to give New Lothrop a 3-2 lead early in set two. Rombach’s kill brought the Hornets within 6-4, but Valley Lutheran pulled away, 15-5. Rombach skied for back-to-back blocks and Valley Lutheran made a hitting error and New Lothrop crept to within 15-9 but that’s as close as it got.
New Lothrop forged a 5-5 tie in set three following Avery Krupp’s block and Osborn’s kill. The game was tied at 6-6, 7-7, 8-8 and 9-9 before Valley Lutheran scored five straight points en route to the district title.
Martin said the strategy was to try and put some defensive roadblocks on the Chargers’ big front line.
“We were just trying to get our blocks up and play good defense off them and know where their hands our going,” Martin said.
Martin was upbeat about next year’s squad, saying the talent level is there.
“We do (have talent),” Martin said. “And we are going to have the same exact team next year and we can just move forward from here and be better and better.”
Rombach said New Lothrop will learn from the match.
“I would say we played really well overall,” Rombach said. “Some sets were a little rough with our serving but we just have to rely on our energy to keep us going.”
She said inconsistency hurt.
“I think we pushed Taylor (Moore), our setter, either off or too close,” Rombach said. “But being such a young team, it felt pretty good to at least win the first round of the districts.”
There were a few sad faces and even a few tears on the New Lothrop side as the Chargers celebrated but the team knows that next season is promising, said Beardslee.
“We get these girls back for another two or three years,” Beardslee said.
