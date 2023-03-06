NEW LOTHROP — From Jan. 19 to Feb. 14, the Perry boys basketball team was in a bad way. The Ramblers dropped seven games in a row to tumble from 5-6 to 5-13. But instead of packing it in after that miserable stretch, Perry fought its way onto its feet, winning four in a row to close out the regular season.
On Monday, the Ramblers maintained their momentum, heading to New Lothrop and knocking off the home team, 66-42, in their MHSAA Division 3 district opener, ending the Hornets’ season at 10-13.
Perry (10-13) was propelled by the 1-2 scoring punch of senior Ty Webb, who had 23 points and nine rebounds, and junior Tristan Krupp, who tallied 21 points and seven rebounds.
DJ Jenks added 11 points and four assists, Joey McGraw-Allen added seven points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists and Jylon Peek had six points, five assists and three rebounds for the Ramblers, who will advance to Wednesday’s 7 p.m. district semifinal vs. Ovid-Elsie (17-4).
Perry head coach Scott Selbig said the Ramblers have built a lot of confidence during their recent winning streak and it showed Monday.
“We’re just kind of focusing in on what we do,” Selbig said. “We have five kids who share the basketball extremely well. On any night, it could be the Jenks kid, to the Webb, to the Krupp, to the McGraw-Allen, to the Peek kid. It’s been somebody different every night for us. They bought in to sharing the basketball and playing defense. That’s the way we play it. Our goal was to hit five wins in a row and we did that. And get a shot at Ovid on Wednesday night and we’re looking forward to the opportunity to play them.”
Selbig said he and his team knew they had to contain New Lothrop’s scoring sensation Ty Kohlmann, who recently set a Hornet single-game record with 48 points.
Kohlmann wears No. 1 and Selbig said he made it a point to have his team pay special attention to him with a 2-3 zone.
“The only thing I wrote on the board today was No. 1,” Selbig said. “If you didn’t know where he was at, it was going to be a long night for us. They found out in the first quarter, where he is, who he is and what he’s all about.
“Our goal was to hold him to 15 points or less and if anybody was going to beat us it was going to be everybody but No. 1 tonight.”
The Ramblers didn’t quite accomplish their goal — Kohlmann finished with 20 — but it didn’t matter.
Nearly half of Kohlmann’s points came in the first quarter, as he drilled three 3-pointers, but Perry withstood his early rainmaking and carried a 14-9 lead into the second quarter, during which the Ramblers held Kohlmann scoreless.
New Lothrop’s Ryan Heslip scored 10 points including two 3-pointers in the second quarter. Greg Henderson added eight points.
Perry’s Krupp scored 11 of his points in the first half, while Webb had nine of his points in that span as Perry built a 32-19 halftime lead. McGraw-Allen added six points in the second quarter and Jenks hit a 3-pointer to close the half as Perry surged ahead by 13 points.
“We played great and we moved the ball very well and the shots fell,” Webb said.
New Lothrop wouldn’t quit, however, and in fact closed to within three points of Perry, 35-32, midway through the third quarter after a 9-0 run. That rally started with a Kohlmann 3-pointer. Then, a Henderson block led to a Kohlmann layup. The Hornets then went to the press, and Kohlmann got a steal and another layup. Henderson scored on an offensive rebound to cut the Rambler lead to three points.
“We struggled to score in the first half and they kind of took us out of what we wanted to do,” said New Lothrop coach Brady Simons. “We made some adjustments at half and we really made a great run in the third quarter and cut the lead to three. We were in really good position but unfortunately they made a run of their own and we never recovered.”
Perry weathered the New Lothrop storm and counter-punched to expand the lead back to double digits by the start of the fourth quarter, 46-36.
The Ramblers then unleashed a 9-0 run to start the final fram. Krupp delivered a 3-pointer and Webb scored three straight baskets inside to make it 55-36.
A Jylon Peek triple made it 58-38, slamming the door on any hope of a New Lothrop comeback.
One of the factors in Perry’s success was its ability to assert itself on the interior with Webb and Krupp Monday, said Selbig.
“One of our main concerns tonight was rebounding,” Selbig said. “And I think everybody stepped up to go hit the glass. You know No. 44 (Jaden Curry) is a big kid and No. 1 (Ty Kohlmann) is a great basketball player and No. 34 (Greg Henderson) is a heck of a rebounder and a big kid in the middle. And we knew we had to attack those guys. We’re smaller but we attacked the glass.”
Simons said that Perry deserved the victory.
“We fought hard in the second half until the end but it was not our night,” Simons said. “Give credit to Perry, they played a very solid game and shot the ball extremely well.”
PERRY SCORING: DJ Jenks 4 0-0 9, Joey McGraw-Allen 3 1-2 7, Ty Webb 11 0-2 23 , Tristan Krupp 8 2-3 21, Jylon Peek 1 3-4 6. Totals 27 6-11 66.
NEW LOTHROP SCORING: Ty Kohlmann 8 0-0 20, Nick Barnette 1 0-0 2, Jayden Martinez 1 0-1 2, Ryan Heslip 4 0-0 10, Greg Henderson 4 0-0 8. Totals 18 0-0 42.
