NEW LOTHROP — From Jan. 19 to Feb. 14, the Perry boys basketball team was in a bad way. The Ramblers dropped seven games in a row to tumble from 5-6 to 5-13. But instead of packing it in after that miserable stretch, Perry fought its way onto its feet, winning four in a row to close out the regular season.

On Monday, the Ramblers maintained their momentum, heading to New Lothrop and knocking off the home team, 66-42, in their MHSAA Division 3 district opener, ending the Hornets’ season at 10-13.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.