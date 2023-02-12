Kohlmann’s hoop career marked by multiple milestones

NEW LOTHROP — It’s fitting that Ty Kohlmann’s 1,000th career point came off a long 3-pointer launched well beyond the arc.
When it comes to shooting distance, few do it better in the state than Kohlmann — this week’s Argus-Press/Memorial Healthcare Athlete of the Week.
Kohlmann, a 6-foot-5 senior guard, became just the fourth 1,000-point scorer in New Lothrop boys basketball history Feb. 3 on the back of a 30-point effort against Chesaning. Even though the Hornets lost (66-54) to the Indians — who currently share first place in the MMAC with Ovid-Elsie — it was still a night to remember … even if Kohlmann didn’t realize it immediately.
“I didn’t know that it was my 1,000th (right away),” Kohlmann said. “I don’t usually check it during a game.”
New Lothrop basketball coach Brady Simons describes Kohlmann as an outstanding shooter, no matter where he is on the court.
“I think what sets Ty apart and what makes him such an outstanding player is his long-range shooting ability and his consistency,” said Simons. “He’s one of the best shooters in the state and he has an unbelievable range on his 3-pointers. Teams have to respect him so far out that it opens up his ability to get to the basket, which is an underated part of his game. He’s scored a lot of his points in the paint area as well as setting up his teammates off their drives for open looks.”
Simons said that Kohlmann has gotten special attention defensively all season long — with opponents occasionally adopting “triangle-and-two” or “box-and-one” schemes designed to limit singular scoring talents.
“Every team we play is doing something defensively to key on him or to slow him down,” Simons said. “Despite all of that focus, he’s still been able to put up the numbers, game in and game out.”
Kohlmann set a school record last season by sinking 64 3-pointers while leading the MMAC in scoring at 21.9 points per game.
This year, Kohlmann — who has put on an additional 12-15 pounds as well as growing an inch or two — has stepped up his scoring even more, averaging 26.4 points per game. Through the first 15 games, he has scored 396 points, and has 56 3-pointers to his credit. Like last year, he is also shooting better than 80% from the free throw line.
“Scoring more this year … isn’t something that I set out to do,” Kohlmann said. “(But) I think my game has improved. … In the off-season I put in a lot of time in the weight room and on the court, so I think I’m just seeing the benefits of that.”
In New Lothrop’s first win of the season, on Dec. 20, against Webberville at home, Kohlmann tied a school record and broke another — scoring 45 points and making 3-pointers. New Lothrop defeated the Spartans, 64-48. Kohlmann’s 45 points tied Andy Ballagh’s 45-point effort from three decades earlier. The nine treys is Kohlmann’s record alone.
Despite Kohlmann’s undoubted offensive prowess, he hasn’t been able to single-handedly will New Lothrop to a winning record — the Hornets currently stand 6-9 overall and 5-7 in the MMAC — but Kohlmann still hopes to achieve some team success before setting off into the sunset.
“(The) No. 1 (goal) right now for sure is winning a district championship,” Kohlmann said . “That’s always still on the table.”
To do so, thehe Hornets, who will be playing their district tournament at home, will have to upset a loaded field which should include unbeaten Laingsburg and MMAC frontrunner Ovid-Elsie.
Athletics is only one area in which Kohlmann excels — he’s also an academic superstar, boasting a 4.3 GPA and status as New Lothrop’s valedictorian. It’s his talent for hitting the books, not 3-point shots, that will has informed his post-secondary gameplan.
“I’m thinking I’m going to attend the University of Michigan,” Kohlmann said.
Kohlmann said he had also been considering attending Concordia University to play basketball, but he could not pass up the opportunity to attend the University of Michigan, where he plans to study economics.
Kohlmann doesn’t plan on trying to walk on to the Wolverine hoops squad, but that doesn’t mean he won’t try to stay close to the hardwood in some shape or form.
“I do plan on trying to become a student manager for the basketball team,” he said.
Kohlmann gives credit to his father, Tom Kohlmann, for guiding him along the way in basketball. His father coached several years at New Lothrop, leading the Hornet girls varsity squad to state titles in 2008 and 2009.
Ty Kohlmann has also played baseball in his high school career — roaming the outfield. He was named Argus-Press All-Area first team twice. Kohlmann was also a first-team All-MMAC player last season. He batted .411 with 44 hits for the 33-5 Hornets.
