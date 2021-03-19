ST. CHARLES — New Lothrop captured its 26th consecutive team district wrestling championship.
The Hornets opened Thursday’s Division 4 team district with a 64-15 victory over St. Charles.
New Lothrop completed the night with a 68-3 triumph over Hemlock.
Kody Krupp delivered two pins for New Lothrop Thursday, in 2:51 and 2:38. Caleb Sharp delivered two decisions at 125. Also going 2-0 for the Hornets were Leo Bauman (103), Daven Lockwood (112), Parker Noonan (130), Jack Kulhanek (135/140), Dominic Casciano (152), Brady Gross (171), Cam Orr (215) and Isiah Pasik (285).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.