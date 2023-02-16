NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop coasted to its 23rd straight regional wrestling title Wednesday at home.
Now, it’s on to the Division 4 state quarterfinals at Kalamazoo for a noon clash eight days from now, Friday, Feb. 24 at Wings Event Center.
With seniors Grayson Orr ( 285 pounds) and Caleb Sharp (138) each registering their 100th career victories Wednesday, New Lothrop rolled past Cass City 74-6 in the regional semis before conquering Montrose 53-22 in the finals.
At no time was New Lothrop’s dominance in question during the night.
Unbeaten New Lothrop is ranked No. 2 in the Division 4 state poll behind No. 1 Hudson, the defending state champion. New Lothrop has reached the state title match two years in a row but has come up short both times — 47-13 last season to Hudson and 55-9 to Clinton two years ago.
Could the third time be the charm? New Lothrop coach Jeff Campbell said he feels good about his team but it remains unclear what will happen in Kalamazoo. Campbell said he has no idea which team will be New Lothrop’s opponent in the quarters.
“It’s so hard to tell — the draws will come out on Sunday and it could be Iron Mountain again it could be a Benzie Central, it could be a Martin. You know? You’ve got to see who won their region. There’s a handful of teams it could be I think. The seeds will come out and once we know that, we’ll have a rough idea.”
Campbell said he knows one thing for sure, Hudson will be there.
“Hudson will be there and they’ll be the No. 1 seed for sure and after that, we’ll see where everything else shakes out,” Campbell said.
When asked about his team — compared to the last two years — Campbell said his team “is solid.”
“I think we’re more solid — we don’t have a real weakness, a glaring weakness, everybody is solid,” Campbell said. “I like that and I love this group of kids. They’re hard workers, they have great attitudes and it’s a great senior class.”
Orr bookended the regional championship by winning the first bout of the night — a 1 minute, 3-second pin of Cass City’s Rylan Kruse — and the last — a 6-2 decision win over Montrose’s Jerrold Atwell.
Orr’s 100th career victory came in his last career match at home and he and Sharp each received a special banner commemorating their centennial. Orr trailed 2-0 in the first period vs. Atwell, but was able to take a 3-2 lead before the period was through and was able to win on points.
“It was a tough match for sure,” Orr said. “I just kept wrestling and never gave up and kept getting after it. The team part? Everyone wrestled well. They did the job. But the job isn’t finished yet. Our ultimate goal is to win a state title — and this is just one step away.”
Sharp’s 100th career victory came in the regional semifinals. He secured a 2-0 decision victory over Hunter Turnbull by scoring his points in the third period.
“I mean I definitely wasn’t expecting it (win No. 100) today — it came as a surprise and they kind of keep it hidden from us,” Sharp said. “It’s always a goal.”
Sharp then scored win No. 101 in the regional title match — a 3:43 pin of Montrose’s Griffen O’Neal.
Sharp, like Orr, said it’s great winning a team regional title but the Hornets have bigger prizes in mind.
“We’re all excited for it but — I mean we still have that one goal in mind and that’s to win a state championship,” Sharp said. “We’re all excited for this and we can have it for a minute but we’re not done yet.”
Campbell said that Orr and Sharp has meant a great deal to the program over the years.
“Those are two seniors who have done a lot for our program,” Campbell said with a smile. “Those are two kids who have been coached by our youth coaches and they came up through the New Lothrop system so they could get their 100th win. And it’s great — winning a 23rd consecutive regional championship in front of a home crowd.”
New Lothrop registered 10 pins in the regional semifinals. Also pinning their respective opponents were Hunter Wolf (113 pounds), Daven Lockwood (120), Leo Bauman (126), Parker Noonan (144), Grant Adelberg (157), Hayden Hopkins (165), Colton Symons (175), Joe Torres (190) and Cole Noonan (215).
Dalton Birchmeier collected a 15-0 technical fall win at 132.
In the regional finals vs. Montrose, New Lothrop built a 31-0 lead following pins by Blake Wendling (106), Wolf — in 13 seconds — Bauman and Sharp. Lockwood won 3-2 and Birchmeier won by technical fall.
The Hornets got additional pins from Dominic Casciano (150) and Torres.
