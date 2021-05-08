SHEPHERD — New Lothrop senior Carson Hersch shattered his own school record in the 3,200-meter run Friday, running a personal best 9 minutes, 33.04 seconds to finish 12th in the elite race during the Shepherd Bluejay Invite.
Hersch previously held the school record in 10:02. He won the 800 dash in 2:01.23 to lead the Hornets to a fifth-place finish in the small school division at Friday’s meet.
Michael Castillo finished third for the Hornets in the 300 hurdles (44.81).
